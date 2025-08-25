  1. Realting.com
  4. Wohnkomplex One-bedroom apartment 500 meters from the sea.

Wohnkomplex One-bedroom apartment 500 meters from the sea.

Erdemli, Türkei
von
$54,171
7
ID: 32801
Letzte Aktualisierung: 03.11.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Türkei
  • Region / Bundesland
    Mittelmeerregion
  • Stadt
    Erdemli

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Komfortklasse

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

Über den Komplex

One-bedroom apartment (1+1) with an area of ​​65 sq m.

A modern residential complex consisting of a single 10-story block located 350 meters away in the Erdemli district.

All apartments will be delivered turnkey, with finished furniture, built-in kitchen units, fully equipped bathrooms, interior doors, etc.

The Erdemli district is actively developing, filling with the latest complexes, and increasingly attracting investors. It boasts a wide coastline, parks and promenades nearby, and shops and supermarkets are within walking distance.

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Water slides
  • Sauna
  • Turkish hammam
  • Gym
  • Gazebos
  • BBQ area
  • Children's playground
  • Parking
  • Power generator
  • 24/7 video surveillance
  • 24/7 security
  • Landscaped grounds

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Erdemli, Türkei
