  3. Wohnkomplex 2+1 apartment in the Avangart Istanbul complex in the Maslak area.

Wohnkomplex 2+1 apartment in the Avangart Istanbul complex in the Maslak area.

7 b no 5 Bergedent Vadistanbul, Türkei
$424,000
Objektdaten

    Premiumklasse
    Mit Innenausbau

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Verleihung der Staatsbürgerschaft
  • Ferntransaktion

An incredible offer!
A video of the apartment is available upon request.

Suitable for Turkish citizenship.

Two-bedroom apartments (2+1) with a total area of ​​108 m² are for sale in the Avangart Istanbul complex.

The complex is built on a 36,750 m² plot and consists of 10 blocks, ranging from 11 to 21 floors, with a total of 935 apartments and 24 shops.

Avangart Istanbul is a residential complex designed to delight you with its walking paths, parks, and outdoor sports fields. You can enjoy spending time with your loved ones in a variety of social areas.

Avangard Istanbul is located within walking distance of the metro and Vadi Istanbul Shopping Center. It is also 0.35 km from Türk Telekom Stadium, 4 minutes from Maslak, 5 minutes from Levent, 8 minutes from Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge, 6 minutes from Mecidiyeköy, 7 minutes from Beşiktaş, 11 minutes from Taksim, 25 minutes from Atatürk Airport, and 40 minutes from Istanbul Airport.

  • Fitness Center
  • Gym
  • Swimming Pools
  • Turkish Bath and Sauna
  • SPA
  • Basketball and Volleyball Court
  • Children's Playground
  • Parking
  • 24/7 Security
  • And much more

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

7 b no 5 Bergedent Vadistanbul, Türkei
