  Wohnkomplex Furnished 4+1 penthouse with sea view in the Yenisey 8 complex.

Wohnkomplex Furnished 4+1 penthouse with sea view in the Yenisey 8 complex.

Kargıcak, Türkei
von
$380,940
17
ID: 28137
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1068
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 30.09.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Türkei
  • Region / Bundesland
    Mittelmeerregion
  • Stadt
    Alanya
  • Dorf
    Kargıcak

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

A furnished four-bedroom penthouse (4+1), 240 m², with sea and mountain views is for sale in the Yenisey 8 complex.

Yenisey 8 is a new, ultra-modern residential complex located in Mahmutlar, on the second line to the sea, on the central Barbaros Street, 100 meters from the promenade and equipped beaches.

The residential complex is a monolithic building with exceptionally beautiful modern architecture, which sets it apart from other existing buildings. The building's façade features a substantial area of ​​external glazing, giving the building an even more stylish and dazzling appearance.

The residential complex consists of one 11-story residential block, located on a land area of ​​2,026 m², containing 48 apartments.

Thanks to its convenient location, the project offers easy access to all necessary social amenities – numerous shops, cafes, several supermarket chains, a market, and a pharmacy are located nearby.

Completion date: 2023.

Infrastructure:

  • Summer pool with water slides
  • Fitness room
  • Indoor pool
  • Sauna
  • Turkish bath (hammam)
  • Steam room
  • Panoramic elevator
  • Recreation room with Wi-Fi
  • Satellite TV
  • Generator
  • 24/7 security system
  • Video surveillance
  • Wireless internet

For more detailed information on this project, please call or email us.

Standort auf der Karte

Kargıcak, Türkei
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Finanzen
Freizeit

Wohnkomplex Furnished 4+1 penthouse with sea view in the Yenisey 8 complex.
Kargıcak, Türkei
von
$380,940
