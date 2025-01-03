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Wohnquartier Abelias Fase 1

Benalmadena, Spanien
von
$477,813
;
9
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39381
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 60165905
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Benalmadena
  • Stadt
    Arroyo de la Miel Benalmadena Costa
  • Adresse
    Ronda del Golf Este

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
The exclusive residential complex invites modern living infused with traditional Andalusian charm, all within a community designed for those who value quality and natural beauty. At Finca Doña María, every day is an opportunity to enjoy the best of the Costa del Sol. The duplex penthouses are the star of the show. A generous open plan living room and kitchen area connects directly to the terrace. On the ground floor there are two bedrooms with two bathrooms and, in some units, an additional terrace for service. On the top floor, the master suite, with its private terrace, crowns the building. The flats are carefully designed to blend in seamlessly with the outdoor spaces. Enjoy the views from the comfort of your living room, dining room or kitchen. The 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom flats will also guarantee your privacy for the quieter moments. The master bedroom includes a private bathroom with double sinks and enclosed toilet and shower. The amenities are designed to elevate your lifestyle in an exclusive residents-only complex: infinity pool with panoramic views and chill out pool, solarium and sports areas. Every detail is designed for your comfort. In the Club House you will find a heated indoor pool, gym, coworking space and common areas that offer the perfect space for relaxation and wellbeing.

Standort auf der Karte

Benalmadena, Spanien
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

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Wohnquartier Abelias Fase 1
Benalmadena, Spanien
von
$477,813
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