Wohnquartier Calanova Collection

This exclusive elegant and modern design apartment complex is located within a private and secure community, with an optimized orientation to maximize the breathtaking views of this privileged location. You can enjoy a pleasant walk with the view from the emerald green lake of the Golf Club, whose hills extend from the lower perimeter of the urbanization, through the countryside, to the lively village of La Cala de Mijas. Here, the beaches of the Mediterranean coast have numerous beach clubs and beach bars, perfect to enjoy long summer lunches. The two and three-bedroom apartments have a generous surface and are distributed in low-rise blocks of only four floors, with beautiful communal gardens cared for and flourishing among the residences. The ground floor apartments have large terraces, a Jacuzzi and some of them their own garden; the first and second floor apartments have generous terraces with spectacular views. The two bedroom penthouses offer the opportunity to truly take advantage of the interior/exterior lifestyle that offers the fantastic climate of the Costa del Sol. With elegant large ceramic tiles in the living room and panoramic windows leading to fabulous terraces equipped with your own Jacuzzi where to relax and have fun with friends and family. In case it is not enough, they also have a large solarium that allows you to enjoy the views to the maximum and the privileges offered by this impressive urbanization.