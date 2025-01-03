Wohnquartier Horizonte Village Penthouses

Beautiful residential project on the Costa del Sol, offering modern penthouses, apartments and villas with breathtaking sea and mountain views. With amenities like underfloor heating, Italian kitchens, private pools, and smart home systems, residents enjoy a tranquil retreat with all modern conveniences. Majestic residences in the picturesque mountains offer a unique opportunity to savor the tranquil beauty from dusk to dawn, as the sun casts a golden glow over the coastal landscape. Kitchen Cupboards Luxury Italian furniture — Scavolini products are fully certified as Made in Italy, designed for discerning clients. Underfloor Heating Throughout the property except for the master bedrooms, which have wood flooring. Windows and glassing Exterior carpentry by Cortizo, CorVision with double glazing and solar protection. AMENITIES Outdoor gym Clubhouse Swimming pool Coworking space Playground Easy access to pristine beaches, quaint villages, and vibrant city life ensures the best of both worlds. Investing in this new development promises excellent growth potential and a steady income stream, making it a smart choice for your future.