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Wohnquartier La Reserva de la Cala Golf

Mijas, Spanien
von
$2,95M
;
12
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39433
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1958823421
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Mijas
  • Adresse
    Calle Reserva de Cala Golf, 17

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Surrounded by nature and a beautiful green landscape, this newly built villa project is located in La Cala Golf, Mijas Costa, on the east side of Marbella, Costa del Sol, (Province of Malaga, Spain). It is just minutes from the hustle and bustle of the coast in the beautiful Andalusian countryside yet close to Marbella, Puerto Banús, and Malaga Airport. The contemporary project consists of 15 luxury detached villas in the magnificent green area of ​​La Cala Golf Resort, just a 35-minute drive from Malaga Airport and approximately 15 minutes by car from the sandy beach of Marbella East and its trendy beach clubs. All amenities such as restaurants, shops, and supermarkets are also nearby. All new properties offer panoramic sea and mountain views, complete privacy, comfort, and high-quality materials. They are distributed over 2 or 3 levels and feature 4 or 5 bedrooms, 4 or 5 en-suite bathrooms, 1 guest bathroom, a fully equipped open-plan kitchen with Miele appliances and an additional rear kitchen, covered and open terraces, a private pool, a landscaped garden with irrigation system, and a private carport or indoor garage. They also come with hot/cold air conditioning, underfloor heating throughout, an elevator, double-glazed windows, a home automation system, solar panels, and pre-installation for an electric vehicle charging station. You can choose from several models currently being designed, ranging from 350 m2 to 850 m2, plus covered and open terraces from 200 m2 to 300 m2. Extras and custom features such as a jacuzzi, sauna, heated pool, wine cellar, gym, and home theater, as illustrated in 3D infographics, are optional and can be included in the final design as additional costs, not included in the sale price of the home.

Standort auf der Karte

Mijas, Spanien
Freizeit

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