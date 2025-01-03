  1. Realting.com
  2. Spanien
  3. Manilva
  4. Wohnquartier Alonia Phase II

Wohnquartier Alonia Phase II

Manilva, Spanien
von
$327,643
;
8
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39585
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1628927217
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Manilva
  • Adresse
    Urbanizacion Brisas II

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Magnificent new build residential complex located in Manilva, in the privileged setting of Duquesa Golf. This residential complex consists of 60 homes, with the option of choosing between 2 and 3-bedroom apartments. The blocks are distributed over the ground floor, two upper floors, and a penthouse level, and each home is distinguished by its spacious terraces, providing ideal outdoor spaces to relax and enjoy the breathtaking panoramic views of the sea and the golf course. The fantastic communal areas offer a wide range of services and amenities for the enjoyment of residents. These include an attractive swimming pool with a relaxing solarium equipped with sun loungers, a gastroteca (gastronomic bar) that will become the perfect place to socialize and enjoy special moments with friends and neighbors, and extensive carefully landscaped green areas for a tranquil and relaxing atmosphere. The attractive apartments are built with top-brand materials, guaranteeing a high standard of construction and finishes. Each home includes a fully equipped kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances, as well as an efficient aerothermal air conditioning system to ensure maximum comfort throughout the year. The location of the residential complex is ideal, offering privileged access to the main roads, facilitating travel along the Costa del Sol and the Campo de Gibraltar. Furthermore, it is surrounded by a complete environment of entertainment and services, with the La Duquesa Marina nearby, a wide variety of restaurants where you can enjoy local and international cuisine, and a prestigious frontline golf course that will delight golf lovers. This residential complex offers a unique opportunity to acquire a high-quality home in an exceptional setting, with a perfect combination of luxury, comfort, and privileged location.

Standort auf der Karte

Manilva, Spanien
Ausbildung
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnviertel Villa Celestia
Marbella, Spanien
von
$10,58M
Wohnviertel Hacienda el Sueño
Mijas, Spanien
von
$400,453
Wohnviertel Blue View Heights
Manilva, Spanien
von
$557,448
Wohnviertel Valley Collection
Benalmadena, Spanien
von
$671,213
Wohnviertel Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 3
Casares, Spanien
von
$6,54M
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnquartier Alonia Phase II
Manilva, Spanien
von
$327,643
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohngebäude Meerblick-Wohnungen in einem Luxusprojekt in Fuengirola
Wohngebäude Meerblick-Wohnungen in einem Luxusprojekt in Fuengirola
Wohngebäude Meerblick-Wohnungen in einem Luxusprojekt in Fuengirola
Wohngebäude Meerblick-Wohnungen in einem Luxusprojekt in Fuengirola
Wohngebäude Meerblick-Wohnungen in einem Luxusprojekt in Fuengirola
Alle anzeigen Wohngebäude Meerblick-Wohnungen in einem Luxusprojekt in Fuengirola
Wohngebäude Meerblick-Wohnungen in einem Luxusprojekt in Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Spanien
von
$799,002
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2024
Etagenzahl 3
Prestigeträchtige Wohnungen mit Meerblick in Fuengirola Die Wohnungen befinden sich in einem renommierten Projekt in einer erstklassigen Gegend von Fuengirola zwischen Benalmádena. Die Region hat einen Ruf für eine große Auswahl an Annehmlichkeiten. Darüber hinaus trägt das sonnige Mittelmee…
Immobilienagentur
TEKCE Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel Top Views
Wohnviertel Top Views
Wohnviertel Top Views
Wohnviertel Top Views
Wohnviertel Top Views
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Top Views
Wohnviertel Top Views
Benalmadena, Spanien
von
$540,384
Enjoy the best views of the bay from your terrace. We present a residential complex in a booming environment with great projection, surrounded by newly constructed buildings. Each home has been designed with the best orientation and high quality materials, offering an unbeatable opportunit…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel Astra Homes
Wohnviertel Astra Homes
Wohnviertel Astra Homes
Wohnviertel Astra Homes
Wohnviertel Astra Homes
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Astra Homes
Wohnviertel Astra Homes
Mijas, Spanien
von
$385,663
Located in the heart of the Costa del Sol, in Fuengirola, this exclusive residential development redefines the concept of home by merging contemporary design, comfort, and the Mediterranean lifestyle. With sea views and a wide range of thoughtfully designed spaces, becomes a destination in i…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Spanien
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
03.01.2025
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
23.10.2024
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
19.05.2021
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
17.05.2021
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen