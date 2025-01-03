Wohnquartier Alonia Phase II

Ermöglichen Sie die Anzeige von Website-Inhalten und den Zugriff auf Funktionen. Diese Art von Cookies wird nur für den ordnungsgemäßen Betrieb der Website verwendet und nicht an Dritte weitergegeben. Eine Deaktivierung ist nicht möglich, ohne die Funktion der Website zu beeinträchtigen.
Analytische Cookies
Helfen Sie uns, die Leistung der Website zu verbessern, Ihre Erfahrung bei der Nutzung der Website zu verbessern und die Nutzung komfortabler zu gestalten. Die Informationen, die diese Art von Cookies sammelt, werden aggregiert und sind daher anonym. Wird verwendet, um statistische Indikatoren zur Website-Nutzung bereitzustellen, ohne Benutzer zu identifizieren.
Werbe-Cookies
Ermöglichen Sie uns, unsere Marketingkosten zu senken und die Benutzererfahrung zu verbessern.
Speichern
Realting.com verwendet Cookies, um Ihre Interaktion mit der Website zu verbessern. Sie können konfigurieren, welche Cookies auf Ihrem Gerät gespeichert werden.
Erfahren Sie mehr
Magnificent new build residential complex located in Manilva, in the privileged setting of Duquesa Golf. This residential complex consists of 60 homes, with the option of choosing between 2 and 3-bedroom apartments. The blocks are distributed over the ground floor, two upper floors, and a penthouse level, and each home is distinguished by its spacious terraces, providing ideal outdoor spaces to relax and enjoy the breathtaking panoramic views of the sea and the golf course.
The fantastic communal areas offer a wide range of services and amenities for the enjoyment of residents. These include an attractive swimming pool with a relaxing solarium equipped with sun loungers, a gastroteca (gastronomic bar) that will become the perfect place to socialize and enjoy special moments with friends and neighbors, and extensive carefully landscaped green areas for a tranquil and relaxing atmosphere.
The attractive apartments are built with top-brand materials, guaranteeing a high standard of construction and finishes. Each home includes a fully equipped kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances, as well as an efficient aerothermal air conditioning system to ensure maximum comfort throughout the year.
The location of the residential complex is ideal, offering privileged access to the main roads, facilitating travel along the Costa del Sol and the Campo de Gibraltar. Furthermore, it is surrounded by a complete environment of entertainment and services, with the La Duquesa Marina nearby, a wide variety of restaurants where you can enjoy local and international cuisine, and a prestigious frontline golf course that will delight golf lovers.
This residential complex offers a unique opportunity to acquire a high-quality home in an exceptional setting, with a perfect combination of luxury, comfort, and privileged location.
Standort auf der Karte
Manilva, Spanien
Ausbildung
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Freizeit
Hypotheken-Rechner
Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus.
Zurücklegen