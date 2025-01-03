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Wohnquartier Marbella Club Hills Fase II

Benahavis, Spanien
von
$955,626
;
16
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39207
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1881450790
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Benahavis
  • Adresse
    Camino de Montemayor

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
The project is located in the prestigious enclave between the renowned Marbella Club Golf Resort and the iconic Anantara Villa Padierna Palace. Set on expansive grounds of 158,000 sqm, the project uses just 6% of the land for construction, thus preserving the natural landscape. This allows residents to enjoy an unspoiled environment and offers magnificent views of the mountains, golf course, the Mediterranean Sea and Gibraltar views. Designed by the renowned firm of Villarroel-Torrico, the project blends modern design and Andalusian charm, incorporating classic elements that harmoniously adapt to the surrounding enclave and natural landscape. Located a 15-minute drive from Puerto Banús and 20 minutes from the heart of Marbella, this gated community offers a quiet lifestyle focused on enjoying nature, privacy and outdoor sports. Within the project, you will find 2 Clubhouses. The “North Club,” and The “South Club", features an outdoor heated swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, a spa, indoor and outdoor function areas, a social/co- working area, including 2 tennis and 2 paddle tennis courts. The project comprises 110 apartments All penthouses, first-floors, and ground-floor apartments come with spectacular terraces or gardens that capture far-reaching views, and provide the ultimate outdoor space for lounging and entertaining. Glass windows bathe interiors with abundant natural lights. The residences are in close proximity to the Clubhouse, spa, outdoor heated swimming pool, lounge and outdoor function areas. Its overall design reflects the protected architectural style of this highly sought-after neighbourhood.

Standort auf der Karte

Benahavis, Spanien

Hypotheken-Rechner

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Wohnquartier Marbella Club Hills Fase II
Benahavis, Spanien
von
$955,626
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