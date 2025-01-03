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Wohnquartier Villa Zen

San Pedro Alcantara, Spanien
von
$6,26M
;
16
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39406
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1988835820
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Marbella
  • Stadt
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Adresse
    Calle Oslo 25 D

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Step into a world of unparalleled luxury in this stunning newly built villa located in the exclusive Las Brisas area of ​​Nueva Andalucía, Marbella. This exquisite property is a jewel of the Costa del Sol, offering a perfect blend of contemporary elegance and Mediterranean charm. Situated on a plot of just over 1,014.96 square meters, it boasts a total built area of ​​544.87 m², of which 451.06 m² are exquisitely designed living spaces. Every detail of this villa has been carefully considered to satisfy the desires of those seeking a sophisticated and luxurious lifestyle. It features five spacious bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom, ensuring privacy and comfort for all residents. The master suite is a private retreat, with a sumptuous bathroom, a dressing room, and serene views of the lush gardens. Two additional guest bathrooms, one on each floor, add further convenience and elegance to the home. Designed to maximize the flow between indoor and outdoor spaces, it features open-plan living areas flooded with natural light thanks to its floor-to-ceiling windows. The elegant kitchen, equipped with high-end appliances, opens onto the living and dining areas, creating the perfect ambiance for entertaining and family gatherings. The villa's outdoor spaces are equally impressive, with spacious terraces, an outdoor kitchen, and a swimming pool ideal for summer parties or moments of tranquility. The meticulously landscaped gardens provide a serene environment, ensuring privacy and a sense of escape. For those who value wellness and leisure, it offers a fully equipped gym, a spa with sauna and hammam, a full bar, a games room, and an elevator, making luxury living accessible and enjoyable. The villa's contemporary architectural design harmonizes perfectly with the natural beauty of its surroundings, creating a unique and privileged residential environment. The pinnacle of modern luxury in a prime location on the Costa del Sol.

Standort auf der Karte

San Pedro Alcantara, Spanien
Ausbildung
Essen & Trinken
Finanzen
Freizeit

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