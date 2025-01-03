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Wohnquartier Aire

Bel Air, Spanien
von
$531,283
;
10
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39427
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1764657275
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Estepona
  • Dorf
    Bel Air
  • Adresse
    Islas Bermudas

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Exclusive development located in Cancelada, one of the best areas of the New Golden Mile of Estepona. The residential complex has 57 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, with first floor apartments with garden and/or large terraces as well as penthouses. The homes will have storage room and garage, and you can enjoy completely unobstructed views of the mountains and in most of them you can enjoy wonderful views of the Mediterranean Sea. The development has a swimming pool, ideal for enjoying the more than 320 days of sun and good weather that the Costa del Sol offers, both alone and in the company of the family. You will also have access to an equipped indoor gym, outdoor sports area and access to the exclusive Club House of Cancelada with spa, sauna, gym and cafeteria area. This consolidated area is chosen every year by thousands of tourists who stay in luxurious hotels such as the Kempinski Resort Hotel (one of the Leading Hotels of the World), or the fantastic Villa Padierna. Cancelada is also a key point for golf lovers, as in the vicinity are some of the most important golf courses in Andalusia: Flamingos Golf, Cancelada Club Golf, El Campanario Golf & Country House, Atalaya Golf & Country Club among others. In addition, if your passion is horse riding, you will find a paradise in the Escuela de Arte Ecuestre Costa del Sol, a center approved by the British Horse Society. Double AA energy rating.

Standort auf der Karte

Bel Air, Spanien
Ausbildung
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Freizeit

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