Wohnquartier Villa Haven

An exceptional contemporary residence located in the prestigious Marbella Hill Club, just minutes from the Golden Mile. Designed by Villaroel and built by B Solis, this three-level villa exemplifies modern elegance with precise craftsmanship and refined architectural balance. Situated on a spacious plot surrounded by lush gardens designed by Esspora, the home offers privacy and panoramic views, combining natural stone and glass with elegant geometric lines. The ground floor is designed for leisure and well-being. It features a fully equipped guest bedroom, laundry room, an entertainment lounge with a custom-built bar, a complete spa with an indoor heated pool and sauna, and a private gym. This floor also includes a custom-built Proinsermant utility room, underscoring the villa's technical sophistication and commitment to operational excellence. On the main floor, the open-plan layout seamlessly connects the living, dining, and kitchen areas. The living space opens onto a large terrace overlooking the gardens and pool, ideal for al fresco dining and relaxation. A fully equipped auxiliary kitchen complements the main kitchen area, and two guest bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms ensure comfort and convenience for visitors. Every detail reflects Pedro Peña's refined interior design concept, with a carefully curated selection of furniture, materials, and textures, complemented by exclusive artwork throughout the home. The upper floor is dedicated to privacy, housing the master suite with a dressing room, a luxurious bathroom, and direct access to a terrace with panoramic views. An additional guest suite and a tranquil office complete this floor, all connected by an elevator that serves every level. Representing an exceptional standard of living, where architectural mastery, design precision, and natural beauty converge at one of Marbella's most prestigious addresses.