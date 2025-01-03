Wohnquartier MedBlue Marbella Fase IV

Ermöglichen Sie die Anzeige von Website-Inhalten und den Zugriff auf Funktionen. Diese Art von Cookies wird nur für den ordnungsgemäßen Betrieb der Website verwendet und nicht an Dritte weitergegeben. Eine Deaktivierung ist nicht möglich, ohne die Funktion der Website zu beeinträchtigen.
Analytische Cookies
Helfen Sie uns, die Leistung der Website zu verbessern, Ihre Erfahrung bei der Nutzung der Website zu verbessern und die Nutzung komfortabler zu gestalten. Die Informationen, die diese Art von Cookies sammelt, werden aggregiert und sind daher anonym. Wird verwendet, um statistische Indikatoren zur Website-Nutzung bereitzustellen, ohne Benutzer zu identifizieren.
Werbe-Cookies
Ermöglichen Sie uns, unsere Marketingkosten zu senken und die Benutzererfahrung zu verbessern.
Speichern
Realting.com verwendet Cookies, um Ihre Interaktion mit der Website zu verbessern. Sie können konfigurieren, welche Cookies auf Ihrem Gerät gespeichert werden.
Erfahren Sie mehr
An exclusive luxury residential development, comprising elegant apartments and duplex penthouses, located in the prestigious area of Altos de Los Monteros.
This contemporary project offers 2, 3, and 4-bedroom homes, thoughtfully designed with well-balanced layouts and open-plan living spaces that maximize natural light.
All properties feature top-quality finishes and spacious terraces with breathtaking sea views.
This is a truly unique project, carefully designed to blend seamlessly into its natural surroundings. The development boasts exceptional leisure and wellness facilities, including landscaped gardens, outdoor and heated indoor swimming pools, a fully equipped gym, pool bar, spa area, and a modern co-working space.
A modern, functional, and exclusive residential complex, created to provide maximum comfort and quality of life, with a privileged orientation that allows residents to enjoy stunning views of the Mediterranean.
Ideally located in a beautiful natural setting within Altos de Los Monteros, one of Marbella’s fastest-growing areas the development is just 10 minutes from Marbella’s historic center and only 5 minutes from the beach, Río Real Golf Course, and La Cañada shopping center.
Standort auf der Karte
Rio Real, Spanien
Hypotheken-Rechner
Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus.
Zurücklegen