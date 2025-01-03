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Wohnquartier Serenity Alcaidesa Fase IV

San Roque, Spanien
von
$715,582
;
7
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39230
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 586697747
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Stadt
    San Roque
  • Adresse
    Avenida del Golf

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
New apartment development, offering contemporary homes with 1, 2, 3 or 4 bedrooms. All of them have an elegant style and are located in a lush, green garden oasis. No matter which property you choose, you’ll appreciate the state-of-the-art architecture, welcoming design, and unparalleled views across the Mediterranean. Around your new home, you’ll find a lot of open spaces with ample inviting terraces. You’ll be surrounded by lush gardens and will be able to admire the stunning golf course La Hacienda Links Golf Resort through the panoramic terrace doors. It will be like having your own garden right outside your property. The development is nestled adjacent to the golf courses. It will take you just a few minutes to reach La Hacienda Alcaidesa Links Golf Resort newly refurbished Club-House on foot. All your family members will enjoy Alcaidesa’s internationally famous golf courses as well as beautiful beaches with extensive leisure facilities. All the apartments within the gated complex boast state-of-the-art architecture, modern design, and the highest level of comfort. Around your new home, there will be a lot of open spaces with large, welcoming terraces. The resort facilities will offer something for all the family: • Pool with beach-type access area. • Children ́s pool. • Pool Bar. • Jacuzzis. • Outdoor Children’s Play Area. • Table Tennis. • Children ́s Aqua Play Area. • Indoor Gym. • Picnic Area. • Crazy Golf. • Yoga & Meditation Platform.

Standort auf der Karte

San Roque, Spanien

Hypotheken-Rechner

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Sie sehen gerade
Wohnquartier Serenity Alcaidesa Fase IV
San Roque, Spanien
von
$715,582
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