Wohnquartier Ocean Garden Residence

Exclusive boutique development of 42 luxury homes in Fuengirola, designed for those seeking a balance between design, well-being, privacy, and a connection to the Mediterranean. A unique residential complex where contemporary architecture, natural light, and open spaces are integrated into a privileged setting to create homes that inspire tranquility and sophistication. One of the highlights of this development is its extraordinary terraces. All homes feature spacious outdoor areas of over 23 m², ideal for creating different areas for relaxation, dining, or unwinding outdoors. The groundfloor apartments elevate this experience with impressive terraces and gardens reaching up to 80 m², while the penthouses redefine luxury with spectacular outdoor terraces of up to 150 m² and private solariums, designed to enjoy the Costa del Sol's privileged climate in complete privacy. The spectacular outdoor pool with its beach-style entry and saltwater chlorination system is the heart of the complex, surrounded by manicured Mediterranean gardens and spacious relaxation areas. Wellbeing continues in the exclusive spa and sauna area, designed to transform everyday life into an experience of absolute relaxation. The fully equipped gym allows you to maintain an active lifestyle without sacrificing the convenience of working out at home, while the coworking space caters to the evolving needs of those who value flexibility and productivity in an elegant and functional environment. Located in a prime location, in a quiet yet vibrant residential area with immediate access to the A7 motorway and just a short distance from the beach and the town center.