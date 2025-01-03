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Wohnquartier Artemisa

Fuengirola, Spanien
von
$419,793
;
19
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39209
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 901068757
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Fuengirola
  • Adresse
    N 340

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
New residential development located in the peaceful and well-established area of Los Pacos, in Fuengirola, just 900 metres from the sea, 20 minutes by car from Málaga city centre and only 10 minutes from the airport. Enjoy a Mediterranean lifestyle with all essential services within easy reach, including sports facilities, top-quality healthcare and educational centres, shops, and excellent transport connections. The project comprises 66 one- and two-bedroom homes designed to offer space, natural light, and functionality. Each property features open-plan living areas, fully fitted integrated kitchens, and sunny private terraces with magnificent views. Every home has been carefully designed to blend elegance, comfort, and efficiency, adapting perfectly to your lifestyle. The penthouses stand out for their generous interiors extending onto large terraces, creating a unique living experience with panoramic views and exceptional privacy. High-quality finishes ensure outstanding comfort and excellence in every detail. The residential complex also offers superb communal areas focused on wellbeing, including a swimming pool, year-round sauna, and a fully equipped 100 m² gym, all within a modern and thoughtfully designed setting. In addition, the development benefits from a gated private security system, providing comprehensive protection and complete peace of mind. A unique opportunity to live or invest in one of the most up-and-coming areas of the Costa del Sol. A home where each day begins with the light of the Mediterranean and ends with the peace and tranquillity you have always sought. Discover the perfect balance between quality, location, and lifestyle… and take the step towards the life you truly deserve.

Standort auf der Karte

Fuengirola, Spanien
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

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