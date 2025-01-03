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Wohnquartier Villa Azahar Privé

Bel Air, Spanien
von
$3,07M
;
4
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39470
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 112379626
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Estepona
  • Dorf
    Bel Air
  • Adresse
    Calle Martinica

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Located in the northern part of Cancelada, on the prestigious New Golden Mile, this exclusive residential development enjoys a privileged setting between Marbella and Estepona. Surrounded by golf courses, Mediterranean landscapes, and exclusive residential developments, the location offers privacy, tranquility, and an elegant lifestyle just minutes from the coast. Perfectly connected to the main destinations of the Costa del Sol, it is a short distance from Puerto Banús, Marbella’s Golden Mile, and the center of Estepona. Prestigious golf resorts, beach clubs, fine dining, international schools, and Málaga Airport are easily accessible, creating the perfect balance between exclusivity and convenience. The villa is conceived as a private retreat where architecture, landscape, and light blend naturally. The spaces open outward, allowing views, fresh air, and natural light to become part of daily life. A home designed to enjoy time, space, and tranquility. This villa sits on a 1,068 m² lot, with a total built area of 485 m² spread over two floors, featuring 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a half-bath. The villa features contemporary architecture organized through clean lines and balanced proportions. The home features spacious, open-concept areas where the living room, dining room, and kitchen flow seamlessly together, creating a continuous sense of spaciousness and brightness. The terraces serve as a natural extension of the interior spaces, allowing residents to enjoy the outdoors year-round. Floor-to-ceiling windows let natural light flood throughout the home, while seamlessly integrating the views into the living experience. The result is a bright, serene, and functional home where architecture and lifestyle blend together naturally.

Standort auf der Karte

Bel Air, Spanien
Ausbildung
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

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Wohnquartier Villa Azahar Privé
Bel Air, Spanien
von
$3,07M
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