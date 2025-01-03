Wohnquartier Martalia Collection

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New development in Benalmádena. 3 and 5 bedroom apartments and penthouses.
It comprises 34 homes: 30 with 3 bedrooms and 4 penthouses with 5 bedrooms offering spectacular sea views. The ground floors and penthouses are equipped with private swimming pools. All homes stand out for their superior quality construction and finishes, designed to maximize natural light, views, and interior comfort.
The residential complex offers extensive gardens, an indoor pool, and an outdoor swimming pool. The sports area includes a gym, paddle tennis court, Finnish sauna, and Turkish bath, while the social area has a multipurpose room, golf simulator, wine cellar, and film library, as well as a convenient car wash area in the basement.
Each home has covered parking spaces and easily accessible storage rooms, with pre-installation for electric vehicle charging, as well as a bicycle parking area, ensuring comfort and functionality at all times.
It is located in the prestigious Rocas Blancas residential area, a privileged enclave in the heart of Benalmádena. Situated next to the exclusive Higuerón leisure area and just a few minutes from the beach, this location offers the perfect balance between residential tranquility and proximity to everything you need.
Surrounded by a unique and unmistakable natural landscape, living here means enjoying an incomparable Mediterranean lifestyle, where every day is full of possibilities.
The strategic location guarantees fast and convenient connections: just 20 minutes from Malaga International Airport and 1 hour and 30 minutes from Gibraltar Airport, facilitating mobility for both leisure getaways and business trips.
Standort auf der Karte
Benalmadena, Spanien
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Freizeit
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