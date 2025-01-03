  1. Realting.com
  2. Spanien
  3. Benalmadena
  4. Wohnquartier Martalia Collection

Wohnquartier Martalia Collection

Benalmadena, Spanien
von
$775,877
;
20
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39330
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 72743116
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Benalmadena
  • Stadt
    Arroyo de la Miel Benalmadena Costa
  • Adresse
    Calle Teide

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
New development in Benalmádena. 3 and 5 bedroom apartments and penthouses. It comprises 34 homes: 30 with 3 bedrooms and 4 penthouses with 5 bedrooms offering spectacular sea views. The ground floors and penthouses are equipped with private swimming pools. All homes stand out for their superior quality construction and finishes, designed to maximize natural light, views, and interior comfort. The residential complex offers extensive gardens, an indoor pool, and an outdoor swimming pool. The sports area includes a gym, paddle tennis court, Finnish sauna, and Turkish bath, while the social area has a multipurpose room, golf simulator, wine cellar, and film library, as well as a convenient car wash area in the basement. Each home has covered parking spaces and easily accessible storage rooms, with pre-installation for electric vehicle charging, as well as a bicycle parking area, ensuring comfort and functionality at all times. It is located in the prestigious Rocas Blancas residential area, a privileged enclave in the heart of Benalmádena. Situated next to the exclusive Higuerón leisure area and just a few minutes from the beach, this location offers the perfect balance between residential tranquility and proximity to everything you need. Surrounded by a unique and unmistakable natural landscape, living here means enjoying an incomparable Mediterranean lifestyle, where every day is full of possibilities. The strategic location guarantees fast and convenient connections: just 20 minutes from Malaga International Airport and 1 hour and 30 minutes from Gibraltar Airport, facilitating mobility for both leisure getaways and business trips.

Standort auf der Karte

Benalmadena, Spanien
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnviertel Unika I
Estepona, Spanien
von
$613,193
Wohnviertel Sunset Views Fase III
Mijas, Spanien
von
$329,862
Wohnviertel Palm Luxury Gardens
Resinera Voladilla, Spanien
von
$893,055
Wohngebäude Wohnungen als Investition im Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Altea, Spanien
von
$579,951
Wohnviertel Helvet Green
Mijas, Spanien
von
$381,113
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnquartier Martalia Collection
Benalmadena, Spanien
von
$775,877
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnviertel The Hills 1
Wohnviertel The Hills 1
Wohnviertel The Hills 1
Wohnviertel The Hills 1
Wohnviertel The Hills 1
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel The Hills 1
Wohnviertel The Hills 1
Benahavis, Spanien
von
$15,70M
An architectural masterpiece designed by the esteemed Tobal, located in the exclusive gated community of The Hills in La Quinta. Nestled at the end of the development, the villa offers unmatched privacy and breathtaking panoramic views of the Mediterranean coastline. Set on an expansive plo…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel Isla Bela
Wohnviertel Isla Bela
Wohnviertel Isla Bela
Wohnviertel Isla Bela
Wohnviertel Isla Bela
Wohnviertel Isla Bela
Wohnviertel Isla Bela
San Pedro Alcantara, Spanien
von
$893,055
Exclusive residential complex, stands out for its unique architecture, which reinterprets the traditional Andalusian patio concept. This design allows natural light to flood every space, adding a contemporary and avant-garde touch to each home. Located in the prestigious district of Nueva A…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel Zenity Blau I
Wohnviertel Zenity Blau I
Wohnviertel Zenity Blau I
Wohnviertel Zenity Blau I
Wohnviertel Zenity Blau I
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Zenity Blau I
Wohnviertel Zenity Blau I
Estepona, Spanien
von
$597,266
This new development features a project of 105 apartments offering options of 2, 3, and 4 bedrooms. Your new home will be synonymous with tranquility and happiness, where you can relax in the outdoor pools and enjoy the magnificent green areas. If you are a sports enthusiast, you will have…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Spanien
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
03.01.2025
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
23.10.2024
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
19.05.2021
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
17.05.2021
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen