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  4. Wohnquartier Pure Sun Residences Fase 2

Wohnquartier Pure Sun Residences Fase 2

Manilva, Spanien
von
$452,785
;
12
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39314
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1156132353
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Manilva
  • Adresse
    Camino del Penoncillo

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
New development with 100 apartments in a magnificent residential area and in an extraordinary location. The two and three-bedroom apartments are distributed in different blocks resulting in a balanced ensemble. The project combines a modern design architecture wrapped with a perfectly studied landscaping that surrounds the building with its large gardens and common leisure areas that allow the client to enjoy a resort concept. Very spacious apartments, penthouses and ground floors with distributions, qualities and finishes designed so that the property is just what you are looking for. Every apartment has a large terrace, a key part of the entire apartment, a spacious extension with magnificent views. The location and the environment are other great features of the urbanization, which has unbeatable views of the Mediterranean Sea. Manilva is a unique town due to its location, culture and gastronomy, a place to enjoy the sun, the sea and a nice and friendly lifestyle. The development has spacious common areas have been designed to offer a wide range of amenities, services and fun for everyone. A resort in your own home with large gardens with an infinity pool with saline chlorination, solarium, relaxation and yoga area, spa with Turkish bath, jacuzzi and sauna, indoor fitness area, leisure room with coworking, multimedia and games area, ll surrounded by gardens with landscape treatment... The list of elements of these areas is designed so that you can enjoy this residential area regardless of your preferred lifestyle The units have been designed with an ideal layout with large spaces and terraces designed to be an extension of the apartment. The orientation of the development and its strategic location allow the views and the sun to be the main features of the terraces. The architectural team has performed a study of the environment and the location, which together with an ideal ratio between built and useful area, make these apartments ideal.

Standort auf der Karte

Manilva, Spanien
Ausbildung
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

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Wohnquartier Pure Sun Residences Fase 2
Manilva, Spanien
von
$452,785
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