Wohnquartier Pure Sun Residences Fase 2

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New development with 100 apartments in a
magnificent residential area and in an extraordinary location.
The two and three-bedroom apartments are
distributed in different blocks resulting in a balanced ensemble. The project
combines a modern design architecture wrapped with a perfectly studied
landscaping that surrounds the building with its large gardens and common
leisure areas that allow the client to enjoy a resort concept.
Very spacious apartments, penthouses and ground
floors with distributions, qualities and finishes designed so that the property
is just what you are looking for. Every apartment has a large terrace, a
key part of the entire apartment, a spacious extension with magnificent views.
The location and the environment are other great
features of the urbanization, which has unbeatable views of the Mediterranean
Sea. Manilva is a unique town due to its location, culture and
gastronomy, a place to enjoy the sun, the sea and a nice and friendly
lifestyle.
The development
has spacious common areas have been designed to offer a wide range of
amenities, services and fun for everyone.
A resort in your
own home with large gardens with an infinity pool with saline chlorination,
solarium, relaxation and yoga area, spa with Turkish bath, jacuzzi and sauna,
indoor fitness area, leisure room with coworking, multimedia and games area, ll
surrounded by gardens with landscape treatment...
The list of
elements of these areas is designed so that you can enjoy this residential area
regardless of your preferred lifestyle
The units have been designed with an ideal layout
with large spaces and terraces designed to be an extension of the apartment.
The orientation of the development and its strategic location allow the views
and the sun to be the main features of the terraces.
The architectural team has performed a study of
the environment and the location, which together with an ideal ratio between
built and useful area, make these apartments ideal.
Standort auf der Karte
Manilva, Spanien
Ausbildung
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Freizeit
Hypotheken-Rechner
Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
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Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus.
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