  1. Realting.com
  2. Spanien
  3. Estepona
  4. Wohnquartier Solaia

Wohnquartier Solaia

Bel Air, Spanien
von
$1,01M
;
20
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39298
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1004142775
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Estepona
  • Dorf
    Bel Air

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Exclusive designer residence project with 2 to 4 bedrooms in Cancelada, in the heart of the New Golden Mile. Solaia is an exclusive collection of eco-friendly homes, inspired by the organic elegance of natural forms. Located in Cancelada, in the center of the New Golden Mile, it perfectly combines the cosmopolitan energy of Marbella with the authentic Andalusian charm of Estepona, offering an intimate retreat surrounded by nature. Each residence is designed to provide privacy, tranquility, and connection, with spacious terraces and a seamless integration between indoor and outdoor spaces, offering breathtaking views of the Mediterranean landscape. Property Types: – Garden Apartments: Private terraces with serene countryside views. – Cove Apartments: Spacious terraces overlooking the pool, surrounded by lush vegetation. – View Apartments: Wrap-around terraces with panoramic views, ideal for entertaining. – Penthouses: Spacious solariums with outdoor kitchens and private pools overlooking the sea. This new development prioritizes modern sustainability, featuring a rainwater harvesting system for garden irrigation and eco-friendly landscaping. The residences boast high-end finishes, home automation technology, and elegant interiors, including large-format neutral porcelain tiles, non-slip stoneware on the terraces, Dover White walls, and luxury bathrooms with smart LED mirrors, temperature-controlled showers, and smart toilets. Residents enjoy exclusive amenities such as wellness facilities with a sauna and steam room, a coworking space, concierge service, and a beach-style pool surrounded by Mediterranean gardens. More than just a home, it's a sanctuary of comfort, balance, and well-being, where nature, design, and lifestyle coexist in perfect harmony.

Standort auf der Karte

Bel Air, Spanien
Ausbildung
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Finanzen
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnanlage Talasa Caelus
Denia, Spanien
von
$287,860
Wohnviertel Marina Golden Bay
Benalmadena, Spanien
von
$1,13M
Wohnviertel Royal Palms Mijas IV-3
Mijas, Spanien
von
$1,54M
Wohnviertel Villa Azahar Privé
Bel Air, Spanien
von
$3,07M
Wohngebäude Moderne Wohnungen in der Nähe von Annehmlichkeiten in Estepona, Malaga
Estepona, Spanien
von
$1,02M
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnquartier Solaia
Bel Air, Spanien
von
$1,01M
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnanlage SaliSol RESORT
Wohnanlage SaliSol RESORT
Wohnanlage SaliSol RESORT
Wohnanlage SaliSol RESORT
Wohnanlage SaliSol RESORT
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage SaliSol RESORT
Wohnanlage SaliSol RESORT
Guardamar del Segura, Spanien
von
$262,315
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2024
Etagenzahl 5
Fläche 79 m²
3 Immobilienobjekte 3
Geschlossener Komplex mit Swimmingpool, Grünfläche und ganzjährig geöffnetem Spa. Das Gelände umfasst einen Co-Working-Space, ein intelligentes Postamt, ein 24-Stunden-Café, Ladestationen für Elektrofahrzeuge und Motorroller sowie einen Kinderspielplatz. Hochgeschwindigkeits-Glasfaser-Intern…
Immobilientyp
Fläche, m²
Kosten, USD
Wohnung 2 zimmer
79.0
286,688 – 308,303
Immobilienagentur
EspanaTour
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel ISLA BELA
Wohnviertel ISLA BELA
Wohnviertel ISLA BELA
Wohnviertel ISLA BELA
Wohnviertel ISLA BELA
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel ISLA BELA
Wohnviertel ISLA BELA
Dos Hermanas, Spanien
von
$893,055
In the heart of Nueva Andalucía, Marbella, rises this residential haven where elegance and comfort come together. Homes designed with high-end materials and exclusive communal areas that reflect the true Marbella style
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 9
Wohnviertel Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 9
Wohnviertel Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 9
Wohnviertel Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 9
Wohnviertel Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 9
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 9
Wohnviertel Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 9
Casares, Spanien
von
$9,90M
This exceptional residence, exclusive to the Finca Cortesin resort, exudes a captivating blend of luxury and elegance. Designed by the renowned Jose Maria Sierra architects, this architectural masterpiece stands unrivalled on the Costa del Sol, boasting a remarkable plot and breathtaking v…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Spanien
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
03.01.2025
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
23.10.2024
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
19.05.2021
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
17.05.2021
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen