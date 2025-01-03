Wohnquartier Atalaya Emotion

New project of modern apartments and penthouses in the prestigious Atalaya, located in the last parcel of the golden triangle of Marbella, Benahavís, and Estepona. This exclusive gated community has been designed to offer a luxurious lifestyle, combining modernity with comfort in an unparalleled natural setting. With a range of amenities, including a fully equipped gym, heated swimming pool, jacuzzis, lush gardens, and a serene yoga lake, residents will enjoy a relaxed and active lifestyle. Each apartment is designed with spacious terraces that allow for sea views and natural light, creating an atmosphere of openness and brightness. The units stand out for their high-quality standards, featuring underfloor heating and a modern aerothermal system that ensures energy efficiency and comfort year-round. The kitchens and bathrooms are fully equipped with prestigious brands, guaranteeing exceptional finishes in every detail. Residents will have the option to personalize all interior materials at no additional cost, allowing them to tailor their homes to their tastes and needs. The interior architecture is flexible, enabling the creation of unique and customized spaces. Additionally, furniture packages will be available for those who wish for a move-in ready home. On-site post-sale service ensures that every client receives exceptional care, backed by the warranty of one of the most recognized and longest-standing developers in Europe, alongside the guidance of the prestigious architect Ismael Mérida. The project will feature a total of 63 apartments, each equipped with its own parking space and storage in the basement. Common areas have been designed to promote well-being and socialization, including an adult pool, children's pool, jacuzzis, a well-equipped gym, yoga areas, a pétanque court, and children's play areas. This makes the development an ideal place to enjoy a new life full of emotions and activities. Located just 3 km from Saladillo-Casasola Beach, with its extensive 4 km coastline, and close to Guadalmina Beach, the project sits in the heart of the Golden Triangle, only a 5-minute drive from Puerto Banús, Benahavís, and San Pedro Alcántara. The location is ideal, highlighting its proximity to the International Atalaya School, which offers education from preschool to high school, and the variety of leisure and dining services located just a short distance away. Furthermore, excellent access to the A-7, AP-7, and Málaga Airport makes travel to other areas of the Costa del Sol easy. Golf enthusiasts will find a true paradise in this area, as there are up to 10 internationally renowned golf courses within a 4 km radius. Among them, Atalaya Golf and El Paraíso, which can be easily reached on foot. This project offers not just a home, but a lifestyle that combines elegance, comfort, and enjoyment of nature in one of the most sought-after areas of the Costa del Sol. Here, each day becomes an experience filled with opportunities for well-being and leisure in an incomparable Mediterranean environment.