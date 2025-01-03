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Wohnquartier Lantana Villas

Mijas, Spanien
von
$1,93M
;
20
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39291
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1625152377
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Mijas
  • Adresse
    Calle Medellin de Jarales

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
An exclusive collection of just seven contemporary homes, ideally located in the tranquil residential area of ​​Calahonda, only 200 meters from the sea. Designed by the award-winning Huete Arquitectos studio and developed by the prestigious Edelburg Group, each villa offers a refined combination of modern architecture, spacious living areas, and the serenity of the coastline. A short walk from the beach, it enjoys a privileged location in a peaceful enclave of Calahonda. With restaurants, cafes, shops, and a supermarket within easy walking distance, and convenient access to Marbella, Fuengirola, and Malaga Airport, convenience and lifestyle blend seamlessly. Ideally situated between Marbella and Fuengirola, it offers its residents a peaceful environment just 200 meters from the sea. From gourmet restaurants and local shops to essential services such as pharmacies and supermarkets, everything you need is within easy reach. The warm and welcoming atmosphere of Calahonda makes it an ideal place for year-round living or enjoying holiday getaways. With excellent road connections, Marbella, Fuengirola, and Malaga Airport are all within easy driving distance, ensuring convenient access to both city life and international travel. Carefully designed with comfort and elegance in mind, each villa boasts spacious interiors, generous terraces, and exquisitely landscaped gardens, as well as a private swimming pool. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood every space with natural light, creating bright and airy environments that evoke serene sophistication. The homes include four or five bedrooms and four bathrooms, complemented by spacious open-plan living areas and elegant contemporary kitchens. High-end finishes such as underfloor heating, aerothermal systems, and integrated home automation technology guarantee year-round comfort and hassle-free living. Each villa also includes a private garage and dedicated storage space.

Standort auf der Karte

Mijas, Spanien
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Finanzen
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

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