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  4. Wohnquartier Residencial Marinsa La Viña

Wohnquartier Residencial Marinsa La Viña

Torre del Mar, Spanien
von
$716,719
;
11
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39350
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1724314222
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    La Axarquia
  • Stadt
    Velez Malaga
  • Dorf
    Torre del Mar
  • Adresse
    Avenida Condado de Huelva

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Discover this new residential development in Torre del Mar. An exclusive promotion located in one of the most privileged enclaves of the Costa del Sol. A setting that perfectly combines residential tranquility with proximity to the sea, services, shops, and excellent transport connections. This new development consists of 21 contemporary-design semi-detached homes, conceived to offer spaciousness, natural light, and maximum energy efficiency. Designed for Your Comfort Each home has been carefully planned with a functional layout that optimizes every space: - 4 bedrooms, including one on the ground floor, ideal as a home office, guest bedroom, or for added convenience. - 3 full bathrooms and 1 guest toilet, featuring modern finishes and high-quality materials. Spacious living-dining area with large windows that enhance natural light. Fully fitted kitchen equipped with ceramic hob, sink, and extractor hood, with the possibility to personalize finishes (depending on construction stage). An open-plan layout with seamless indoor-outdoor connection, creating a warm, elegant, and practical living environment. Comfort & Energy Efficiency The homes incorporate technical solutions to ensure year-round comfort: Ducted air conditioning system with split-type unit included. Domestic hot water system powered by a high-efficiency heat pump, reducing energy consumption. Excellent thermal and acoustic insulation. Carefully selected materials ensuring durability and low maintenance. Outdoor Living All Year Round The exceptional climate of Torre del Mar allows outdoor spaces to become a natural extension of the home. Each property includes: Private terrace with artificial grass, perfect for gatherings, a chill-out area, or children’s play space. Solarium, ideal for sunbathing or creating a relaxing area with open views. Private basement with guest toilet and laundry area, offering multiple possibilities: gym, leisure room, playroom, or storage. Two parking spaces included, with convenient and secure communal access. The development also features a beautifully designed communal swimming pool, conceived as a meeting point for family enjoyment in a safe and private environment. Located just minutes from the beach and close to schools, supermarkets, and sports facilities, with excellent road connections and set in a growing area with strong residential demand. A perfect opportunity as a permanent residence, holiday home, or investment in one of the most consolidated and sought-after areas of the Costa del Sol.

Standort auf der Karte

Torre del Mar, Spanien
Ausbildung
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Finanzen
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

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