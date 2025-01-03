  1. Realting.com
  2. Spanien
  3. Benahavis
  4. Wohnquartier El Bosque Phase II - Villa Stonehaven

Wohnquartier El Bosque Phase II - Villa Stonehaven

Benahavis, Spanien
von
$12,40M
;
14
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39281
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1660697582
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Benahavis
  • Adresse
    Calle de Don Jaime Parlade

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Located on a 3,453 m² plot with over 1,789 m² of built-up area. Distributed over three levels, the architecture blends seamlessly with the forest through large windows. The interior volumes flow seamlessly into the open-plan living, dining, and kitchen areas, extending outside to the terraces, a lounge with a pergola, and a 130 m pool with a 25-meter-long reflecting pool. A cold storage room, a service kitchen, a pantry, a guest toilet, and two en-suite bedrooms complete the main floor, along with two porches, two storage rooms, a shared closet, and a poolside bathroom. The upper floor houses the master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and dressing room, two additional suites, a hallway, and two porches overlooking the trees. The ground floor is dedicated to wellness, with a cinema and games room, a gym, a sauna, a steam room, a massage room with a bathroom, and a yoga room with a bathroom. Also on this floor are a three-car garage, technical rooms, a storage room, a laundry room, a guest toilet, a reception area, an elevator, and a staircase. The exterior is protected by a waterproof mortar finish, ensuring structural integrity and weather resistance. High-quality materials include polished marble floors and elegant wood paneling in the bedrooms. Advanced underfloor heating system with self-fixing panels and Uponor cross-linked polyethylene (evalPEX) piping. The price includes an optional furniture package designed by leading interior designers. Smart lighting and electrical systems designed for elegance and impeccable performance. State-of-the-art Daikin air conditioning system and Uponor underfloor heating for optimal comfort.

Standort auf der Karte

Benahavis, Spanien
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohngebäude Wohnungen mit Meerblick inmitten der Natur in Mijas Malaga
Mijas, Spanien
von
$1,04M
Wohnanlage Isea Views
Calp, Spanien
von
$857,253
Wohnviertel The Hills 12
Benahavis, Spanien
von
$21,22M
Wohnanlage Allonbay Alba
Villajoyosa, Spanien
von
$916,019
Wohnviertel Copenhague 39
San Pedro Alcantara, Spanien
von
$6,54M
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnquartier El Bosque Phase II - Villa Stonehaven
Benahavis, Spanien
von
$12,40M
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnanlage Lagoons Village Laguna Rosa
Wohnanlage Lagoons Village Laguna Rosa
Wohnanlage Lagoons Village Laguna Rosa
Wohnanlage Lagoons Village Laguna Rosa
Wohnanlage Lagoons Village Laguna Rosa
Wohnanlage Lagoons Village Laguna Rosa
Wohnanlage Lagoons Village Laguna Rosa
Torrevieja, Spanien
von
$250,597
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2025
Etagenzahl 4
Fläche 55–179 m²
9 Immobilienobjekte 9
Der Wohnkomplex Lagoons Village von TM liegt in einer privilegierten natürlichen Umgebung – und zwar in einer privilegierten natürlichen Umgebung. zwischen dem Naturpark La Mata und der Rosa Lagune von Torrevieja. Laguna Rosa wird aus 240 Häusern unterschiedlicher Art bestehen, darunter Apar…
Immobilientyp
Fläche, m²
Kosten, USD
Wohnung 1 zimmer
55.0
295,789
Wohnung 2 zimmer
98.0 – 137.0
313,991 – 360,635
Wohnung 3 zimmer
129.0 – 179.0
400,453 – 431,169
Immobilienagentur
EspanaTour
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohngebäude Meerblick-Wohnungen in einem Luxusprojekt in Fuengirola
Wohngebäude Meerblick-Wohnungen in einem Luxusprojekt in Fuengirola
Wohngebäude Meerblick-Wohnungen in einem Luxusprojekt in Fuengirola
Wohngebäude Meerblick-Wohnungen in einem Luxusprojekt in Fuengirola
Wohngebäude Meerblick-Wohnungen in einem Luxusprojekt in Fuengirola
Alle anzeigen Wohngebäude Meerblick-Wohnungen in einem Luxusprojekt in Fuengirola
Wohngebäude Meerblick-Wohnungen in einem Luxusprojekt in Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Spanien
von
$806,155
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2024
Etagenzahl 3
Prestigeträchtige Wohnungen mit Meerblick in Fuengirola Die Wohnungen befinden sich in einem renommierten Projekt in einer erstklassigen Gegend von Fuengirola zwischen Benalmádena. Die Region hat einen Ruf für eine große Auswahl an Annehmlichkeiten. Darüber hinaus trägt das sonnige Mittelmee…
Immobilienagentur
TEKCE Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel Horizonte Village Penthouses
Wohnviertel Horizonte Village Penthouses
Wohnviertel Horizonte Village Penthouses
Wohnviertel Horizonte Village Penthouses
Wohnviertel Horizonte Village Penthouses
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Horizonte Village Penthouses
Wohnviertel Horizonte Village Penthouses
Mijas, Spanien
von
$1,76M
Beautiful residential project on the Costa del Sol, offering modern penthouses, apartments and villas with breathtaking sea and mountain views. With amenities like underfloor heating, Italian kitchens, private pools, and smart home systems, residents enjoy a tranquil retreat with all modern …
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Spanien
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
03.01.2025
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
23.10.2024
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
19.05.2021
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
17.05.2021
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen