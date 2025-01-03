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Wohnquartier Villa Carib Playa

Artola, Spanien
von
$2,28M
;
20
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39438
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 5665823
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Marbella
  • Dorf
    Artola
  • Adresse
    Alameda del Rio

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Nestled in the beachside of idyllic Marbesa neighborhood, this exquisite villa offers the epitome of luxury living along the Costa del Sol. With four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a guest toilet, this two-level home boasts an impressive 280 m2 of beautifully crafted living space, set upon a generous 694 m2 plot. As you step into the property, you'll be captivated by the inviting outdoor spaces. The villa features both covered and uncovered terraces, creating the perfect place to enjoy the Mediterranean climate. The lush garden surrounds you with vibrant greenery and offers a variety of areas for relaxation and entertainment, including a dining table for al fresco meals, a chill-out zone for leisurely moments, and a barbecue area with a kitchenette for culinary delights. Sunbeds are placed for basking in the Spanish sun, and a meticulously designed pool, built with Indonesian stone, not only adds an aesthetic touch but also purifies the water for a refreshing swim. For those seeking ultimate relaxation, a luxurious jacuzzi and a soothing sauna complete the outdoor experience. The villa's interior is equally as impressive. The master bedroom boasts a spacious walk-in closet, providing ample storage space for your belongings. The open-plan living room seamlessly connects to the kitchen and dining area, making it the heart of the home. A cozy fireplace adds a touch of warmth to the space, while large, glass, sliding doors lead out to the terrace, creating a harmonious indoor-outdoor living experience. For added convenience, the property features a separate guest apartment with its own kitchen, perfect for hosting friends and family. Parking will never be a concern, as the villa offers a carport with space for up to four cars. This Marbesa gem is not just a private retreat but also offers proximity to the beach, shops, bars, restaurants, and all the amenities you could desire. Experience the ultimate in Costa del Sol living in this stunning villa, where every detail has been thoughtfully designed to provide a luxurious and tranquil lifestyle in one of the most sought-after destinations on the Spanish coast.

Standort auf der Karte

Artola, Spanien
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Finanzen
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

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Wohnquartier Villa Carib Playa
Artola, Spanien
von
$2,28M
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