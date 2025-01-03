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  4. Wohnquartier Le Monte

Wohnquartier Le Monte

Benahavis, Spanien
von
$1,88M
;
10
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39534
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 32122689
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Benahavis
  • Adresse
    Calle Valle de Guadalmina

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
An exclusive gated community of 31 luxury villas nestled within the hills of Benahavís, offering a private residential environment where contemporary design, space and tranquillity come together. Created for those who value privacy and comfort, the development enjoys an elevated position surrounded by natural landscapes while remaining close to the amenities, golf courses and lifestyle attractions of the Costa del Sol. The villas have been designed to provide generous living spaces, with approximately 346 m² of interior accommodation and total built areas ranging from around 298 m² to 729 m² depending on the selected property. Contemporary architecture, clean lines and carefully considered layouts create homes that are both elegant and functional, with large windows and open-plan living areas allowing natural light to flow throughout the interiors. Each residence is distributed across two main floors, complemented by a spacious basement level and a private rooftop solarium. Upon entering the home, an inviting entrance hall leads to an en-suite guest bedroom, while a lift and staircase provide convenient access to all levels. The heart of the property is the expansive open-plan living area, where the kitchen, dining space and lounge combine seamlessly to create a bright and sociable environment. Large sliding doors connect the interior directly to the terrace, private swimming pool and landscaped garden, extending the living experience outdoors. The upper floor has been carefully arranged to maximise privacy and comfort. Two spacious bedroom suites occupy either side of the level, each featuring a dressing area, private bathroom and direct access to a covered terrace. The principal suite and secondary suite mirror one another, providing balanced accommodation with generous proportions and a strong connection to the surrounding views. A privileged location in Benahavís, one of the Costa del Sol’s most desirable residential destinations. Renowned for its natural beauty, prestigious golf courses, fine dining and proximity to Marbella, the area offers an exceptional combination of privacy, convenience and Mediterranean lifestyle.

Standort auf der Karte

Benahavis, Spanien
Ausbildung
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Finanzen
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

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