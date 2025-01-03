  1. Realting.com
  2. Spanien
  3. Mijas
  4. Wohnquartier Villa Entrelagos I

Wohnquartier Villa Entrelagos I

Mijas, Spanien
von
$1,68M
;
10
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39342
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 291070364
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Mijas
  • Adresse
    Calle Entrelagos de Cala Golf, 13

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
This villa is a stunning modern home located within the prestigious La Cala Golf community in Mijas. Ideally situated in the heart of the resort, this luxurious villa is within easy reach of all the amenities of La Cala Golf, as well as the charming village of La Cala de Mijas and its renowned golf courses. This bespoke property is being finished to the highest standards, with premium materials and exceptional craftsmanship throughout. Perfectly positioned between the golden beaches of the Mediterranean and the sophistication of Marbella, La Cala Golf offers a peaceful retreat with convenient access to the best of the Costa del Sol. Just 30 minutes from Marbella's iconic marina, luxury restaurants and designer boutiques, and equally close to Malaga airport, the resort combines tranquil natural surroundings with excellent connectivity to the region's most sought-after destinations. Welcome to a home where elegance meets everyday ease: a modern villa designed to elevate your lifestyle through thoughtful design, luxurious finishes and seamless indoor-outdoor living. Spanning two spacious levels, the ground floor opens up to a bright and open design where the living and dining areas flow effortlessly into a designer kitchen with a generous island perfect for both intimate family moments and elegant entertaining. A chic lounge area connects directly to a sunny porch, ideal for gatherings or quiet relaxation in complete privacy. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors lead to a serene outdoor paradise with cosy lounge areas, a sunken seating area with a fire feature, an outdoor kitchen and a stunning infinity-edge pool, all designed to create your own secluded sanctuary.

Standort auf der Karte

Mijas, Spanien
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnanlage BREEZE, smell the scents of the Mediterranean
Finestrat, Spanien
von
$260,822
Wohngebäude Neue Wohnungen mit Meerblick in Málaga Termica Beach Project
Malaga, Spanien
von
$1,16M
Wohnviertel Soleil
Rio Real, Spanien
von
$602,954
Wohnviertel Serenity Gardens Estepona
Estepona, Spanien
von
$460,748
Wohnviertel Horizonte Village Villas Fase 3
Mijas, Spanien
von
$2,10M
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnquartier Villa Entrelagos I
Mijas, Spanien
von
$1,68M
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnviertel Azure Living
Wohnviertel Azure Living
Wohnviertel Azure Living
Wohnviertel Azure Living
Wohnviertel Azure Living
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Azure Living
Wohnviertel Azure Living
Torre del Mar, Spanien
von
$336,261
A new way to experience the Mediterranean in Torre del Mar: exclusive homes just 100 meters from the beach. A new residential development with contemporary design located in one of the most attractive areas of Torre del Mar, just a few steps from the boardwalk and surrounded by all the amen…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel Palo Alto Villas
Wohnviertel Palo Alto Villas
Wohnviertel Palo Alto Villas
Wohnviertel Palo Alto Villas
Wohnviertel Palo Alto Villas
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Palo Alto Villas
Wohnviertel Palo Alto Villas
Ojen, Spanien
von
$3,87M
New collection of luxury villas in the foothills of the Sierra de Las Nieves nature reserve, looking over the centre of Marbella and stunning views of the bustling town and the Mediterranean Sea. This exclusive, gated community offers a choice of four different styles of luxury villa, in a…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel Lavanda Villas
Wohnviertel Lavanda Villas
Wohnviertel Lavanda Villas
Wohnviertel Lavanda Villas
Velez Malaga, Spanien
von
$455,003
Exclusive property development of 30 semi-detached villas, located in the charming neighbourhood of El Limonar, in Vélez-Málaga. This gated residential complex has been designed with the comfort and well-being of families in mind, offering a peaceful and safe environment where you can enjoy …
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Spanien
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
03.01.2025
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
23.10.2024
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
19.05.2021
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
17.05.2021
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen