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Wohnquartier Villa ALHAMA de La Reserva

San Roque, Spanien
von
$3,41M
;
5
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39152
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 63631215
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Stadt
    San Roque

Über den Komplex

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Original anzeigen
English English
This villa is located in Sotogrande, one of the most exclusive residential enclaves in Southern Europe, where privacy, security, and a close connection to nature come together in perfect harmony. Surrounded by expansive green spaces, with unobstructed views of the Mediterranean Sea and the rolling landscape of world-class golf courses, this location offers a sophisticated and tranquil lifestyle, deeply connected to its surroundings. Its proximity to prestigious golf clubs, polo facilities, a beach club, and high-end lifestyle amenities makes this location a truly unique destination for those seeking excellence and discretion. This villa sits on a 2,700 m² lot, with a total built area of 479 m² spread over two floors, comprising a total of 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a half-bath. The villa is conceived as a private retreat where architecture, landscaping, and light come together naturally. The spaces open up to the outdoors, allowing views, fresh air, and natural light to become part of everyday life. A home designed to enjoy time, space, and tranquility. The villa is arranged on two staggered levels that gently adapt to the natural topography, creating a sense of lightness, balance, and harmony. The main living area opens completely to the outdoors through expansive glass surfaces, seamlessly connecting the interior spaces with generous terraces and a striking cantilevered infinity pool, designed as the home’s signature feature. The design combines clean lines and pure geometries with carefully selected natural materials. The pergolas with exposed beams reinterpret Mediterranean tradition through a contemporary lens, creating outdoor spaces designed to be enjoyed year-round. On the lower level, the more private areas blend with the garden through large windows, reinforcing the continuity between the interior and exterior while enhancing the connection with nature. The architectural composition—defined by balanced volumes, cantilevered planes, and the interplay of light and shadow—lends character and dynamism to the façade, while the cantilevered infinity pool serves as a sculptural element that frames the views and defines the villa’s identity.

Standort auf der Karte

San Roque, Spanien
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

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Sie sehen gerade
Wohnquartier Villa ALHAMA de La Reserva
San Roque, Spanien
von
$3,41M
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