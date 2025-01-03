Wohnquartier San Lorenzo 52

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This is a boutique residential development comprising just four exclusive apartments in a prime urban location in the heart of Estepona.
Designed to combine classic architectural elements with contemporary design, the homes offer a refined residential concept where tradition meets modern sophistication.
The building stands out for its high-quality finishes, elegant façades and carefully designed interiors that prioritise space, light and functionality.
Each property has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and private outdoor space, with layouts on the first, second, third floor and penthouse.
The ground floor properties have a private patio, while the penthouse includes a private swimming pool, offering an exclusive lifestyle in the centre of Estepona.
Features include a fully equipped kitchen with integrated appliances, aerothermal air conditioning system, inverter air conditioning and heating, double glazing, lift and high energy efficiency.
The penthouse also has a private parking space.
It has been designed for comfortable living all year round, backed by the exceptional climate of the Costa del Sol with over 300 days of sunshine a year.
Its central location ensures immediate access to essential services, shopping areas, restaurants, schools and sports facilities, making it ideal as a primary residence, second home or investment in Estepona.
Located within walking distance of the historic centre and beaches, it combines urban convenience with a coastal lifestyle.
Excellent connections to the A-7 and AP-7 motorways provide direct access to Malaga Airport and the rest of the Costa del Sol, reinforcing its strategic position in the southern Spanish property market.
Standort auf der Karte
Estepona, Spanien
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Freizeit
Hypotheken-Rechner
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Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
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