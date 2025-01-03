  1. Realting.com
  2. Spanien
  3. Estepona
  4. Wohnquartier Vanian Views

Wohnquartier Vanian Views

Resinera Voladilla, Spanien
von
$646,185
;
8
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39081
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 2082079125
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Estepona
  • Dorf
    Resinera Voladilla

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
New development that is on the disconnection/connection divide, a fine line that separates the tranquility of your new home from the vibrant pace of the town and all the services it has to offer. Located atop a small mountain just to the Northeast of the development and, as the name suggests, boasts flats and duplexes with amazing sea views. From your new home you will have a direct connection to Estepona, one of the most important towns on the Costa del Sol, located between two of the most renowned marinas in the Mediterranean: Puerto Banús and Sotogrande, with 20 kilometres of coastline, countless beaches, golf courses, leisure attractions and shopping centres. In addition, the promotion is located next to the Selwo Aventura nature park, 14 hectares of open air park with more than 1,000 animals in full contact with nature. Composed of 61 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms. It is worth mentioning that we are located above the SELWO zoo park, which makes it unique and thus ensures the southwest facing views of all our customers in the future. All this, accompanied by an exquisite architectural design that makes it a spectacular project.

Standort auf der Karte

Resinera Voladilla, Spanien
Gesundheitspflege
Essen & Trinken
Transport

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnviertel Arrecife Fase 1
Casares, Spanien
von
$739,472
Wohngebäude Wohnungen mit Meerblick inmitten der Natur in Mijas Malaga
Mijas, Spanien
von
$528,428
Wohnviertel Villa ALHAMA de La Reserva
San Roque, Spanien
von
$3,41M
Wohnviertel Marbella Lake
San Pedro Alcantara, Spanien
von
$1,08M
Wohnviertel The Kove Fase 2
Mijas, Spanien
von
$466,436
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnquartier Vanian Views
Resinera Voladilla, Spanien
von
$646,185
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohngebäude Meerblick-Wohnungen in einem Luxusprojekt in Fuengirola
Wohngebäude Meerblick-Wohnungen in einem Luxusprojekt in Fuengirola
Wohngebäude Meerblick-Wohnungen in einem Luxusprojekt in Fuengirola
Wohngebäude Meerblick-Wohnungen in einem Luxusprojekt in Fuengirola
Wohngebäude Meerblick-Wohnungen in einem Luxusprojekt in Fuengirola
Alle anzeigen Wohngebäude Meerblick-Wohnungen in einem Luxusprojekt in Fuengirola
Wohngebäude Meerblick-Wohnungen in einem Luxusprojekt in Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Spanien
von
$525,810
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2024
Etagenzahl 3
Prestigeträchtige Wohnungen mit Meerblick in Fuengirola Die Wohnungen befinden sich in einem renommierten Projekt in einer erstklassigen Gegend von Fuengirola zwischen Benalmádena. Die Region hat einen Ruf für eine große Auswahl an Annehmlichkeiten. Darüber hinaus trägt das sonnige Mittelmee…
Immobilienagentur
TEKCE Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage Halar
Wohnanlage Halar
Wohnanlage Halar
Wohnanlage Halar
Wohnanlage Halar
Wohnanlage Halar
Wohnanlage Halar
Alicante, Spanien
von
$338,345
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2027
Etagenzahl 4
Fläche 73–114 m²
3 Immobilienobjekte 3
Halar besteht aus 47 modernen Apartments, die mit Nachhaltigkeit und einzigartigem Design konzipiert sind. Die Wohnungen sind mit inbegriffenem Parkplatz und Abstellraum verkauft.Auf dem Gebiet des Komplexes gibt es einen Swimmingpool, gepflegte Gärten und einen Spielplatz. Zu den weiteren A…
Immobilientyp
Fläche, m²
Kosten, USD
Wohnung 2 zimmer
73.0
356,298
Wohnung 3 zimmer
102.0
471,454
Wohnung 4 zimmer
114.0
525,041
Immobilienagentur
EspanaTour
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel Villa Celia
Wohnviertel Villa Celia
Wohnviertel Villa Celia
Wohnviertel Villa Celia
Wohnviertel Villa Celia
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Villa Celia
Wohnviertel Villa Celia
Benahavis, Spanien
von
$2,99M
Modern 5-Bedroom Villa for Sale in El Paraíso, New Golden Mile, Marbella. Tucked away in the serene residential enclave of El Paraíso, this stylish contemporary villa offers refined living on Marbella’s New Golden Mile, just minutes from Puerto Banús, San Pedro, and Estepona.  Spread acros…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Spanien
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
03.01.2025
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
23.10.2024
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
19.05.2021
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
17.05.2021
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen