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Wohnquartier Era Residence

Estepona, Spanien
von
$567,687
;
20
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39053
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1156315253
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Estepona
  • Adresse
    Calle Casas del Padron

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
A new and exclusive boutique development located on the New Golden Mile, between Marbella and Estepona, one of the most sought-after residential areas on the Costa del Sol. Surrounded by beaches, golf courses, wellness clubs, luxury resorts, and renowned lifestyle destinations, the project offers an exceptional balance of privacy, comfort, and the Mediterranean lifestyle. Just 300 meters from the beach and with excellent connections to Marbella, Puerto Banús, Málaga Airport, and Gibraltar, it offers a prime location for both permanent residence and vacation living. The development consists of just 25 residences within a gated community designed around well-being, comfort, and timeless architecture. Inspired by the elegance of Marbella’s golden age, this project combines contemporary design with natural stone facades, lush landscaping, and carefully curated common areas. The spacious interiors range from single-level apartments to duplex residences, all featuring generous terraces, rooftop solariums, and large windows that maximize natural light and create a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor living. Each home is equipped with premium features, including underfloor heating, automated climate control systems, smart access technology, Siemens appliances, and high-quality Grohe faucets. Optional upgrades, such as solar panels, electric vehicle charging stations, and private hot tubs, allow homeowners to further customize their residences. Residents enjoy an exclusive array of wellness-focused amenities, including a saltwater pool, a children’s pool, a private spa with a sauna and hot tub, a fitness center, landscaped gardens, underground parking, storage units, and integrated security systems.

Standort auf der Karte

Estepona, Spanien
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport

Hypotheken-Rechner

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