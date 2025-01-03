  1. Realting.com
  2. Spanien
  3. Casares
  4. Wohnquartier Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 3

Wohnquartier Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 3

Casares, Spanien
von
$6,54M
;
20
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39145
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1668243536
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Casares

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
This astonishing villa is the embodiment of luxuryliving. Meticulously designed by the esteemed architects Vicens & Romans, this opulent residence showcases an unrivalled architectural marvel, unmatched in the Costa del Sol. Nestled on a spacious frontline golf plot, the villa boasts expansive floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the interiors with an abundance of natural light, unveiling breathtaking views of the Finca Cortesin golf course and the Mediterranean sea from its elevated vantage point. Encapsulated by lush greenery, privacy and tranquillity are guaranteed. With generous outdoor terraces and easy access to the garden from all areas, indoor/outdoor living is maximised for residents to make the most out of the stunning weather this corner of the world has to offer. The length pool, decorated with stunning aquamarine tiles invites all to take a dip, while the luscious palm trees provide shade and an aesthetic backdrop for relaxation. The interiors exude refinement, with every detail meticulously curated using the finest materials, ensuring an unparalleled sense of luxury. The stunning kitchen, equipped with state-of-the-art Gaggenau appliances, is a culinary haven that seamlessly combines practicality with aesthetics. Distributed across 2 floors, most bedrooms are located on the ground level of the property, with striking views across the golf course. The luxurious master bedroom is on the top level of the property, boasting a private oasis for residents to enjoy. The property’s landscaping is a work of art, with a captivating hidden pond gracing the entrance, adorned with lush greenery that evokes a soothing ambiance, fostering a profound connection with nature. An architectural masterpiece, this property enjoys a privileged frontline golf position in one of Spain’s most exclusive resorts: Finca Cortesin.

Standort auf der Karte

Casares, Spanien
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnviertel Almazara Forest
Mijas, Spanien
von
$659,837
Wohngebäude Geräumige und preisgünstige Golf- Wohnungen in Monforte del Cid
Monforte del Cid, Spanien
von
$309,615
Wohnviertel Villa Daniella
Mijas, Spanien
von
$4,19M
Wohnviertel Soleia Living El Chaparral Fase 2
Mijas, Spanien
von
$1,08M
Wohnviertel The Hills 1
Benahavis, Spanien
von
$15,70M
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnquartier Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 3
Casares, Spanien
von
$6,54M
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnviertel Villa Yang - STUPA
Wohnviertel Villa Yang - STUPA
Wohnviertel Villa Yang - STUPA
Wohnviertel Villa Yang - STUPA
Wohnviertel Villa Yang - STUPA
Wohnviertel Villa Yang - STUPA
Benahavis, Spanien
von
$5,05M
Introducing the Zen Collection — where luxury meets tranquility. We are proud to unveil this new luxury villa, the newest pinnacle of our luxury villa portfolio. With commanding panoramic views, this residence showcases exceptional craftsmanship, refined detailing, and the most advanced spe…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage Isea Views
Wohnanlage Isea Views
Wohnanlage Isea Views
Wohnanlage Isea Views
Wohnanlage Isea Views
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage Isea Views
Wohnanlage Isea Views
Calp, Spanien
von
$857,253
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2025
Etagenzahl 18
Fläche 74–109 m²
2 Immobilienobjekte 2
Isea Views sind zwei 18-stöckige Türme in einer luxuriösen Wohnanlage. Der Komplex verfügt über einen Außenpool mit Schwimmbahn, Padel, Petanque, Tischtennis, Putting Green, Aussichtspunkt Salinen und Kinderspielplatz. Auch in einem der Türme gibt es eine Etage, in der sich ein Raum zum Ents…
Immobilientyp
Fläche, m²
Kosten, USD
Wohnung 3 zimmer
74.0 – 109.0
1,01M – 1,88M
Immobilienagentur
EspanaTour
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel Villa Carolina
Wohnviertel Villa Carolina
Wohnviertel Villa Carolina
Wohnviertel Villa Carolina
Wohnviertel Villa Carolina
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Villa Carolina
Wohnviertel Villa Carolina
Bel Air, Spanien
von
$3,30M
Exclusive villa under construction on Estepona's New Golden Mile. Modern design, prime location, and all the amenities, just steps from the sea. Elegance and comfort on Estepona's New Golden Mile In a privileged enclave on the Costa del Sol, just 8 minutes from the center of Estepona and 10…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Spanien
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
03.01.2025
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
23.10.2024
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
19.05.2021
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
17.05.2021
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen