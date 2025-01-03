Wohnquartier LAKE ESSENCE LUXURY VILLAS

The Art of Living in Finca Cortesín 14 Exclusive Plots for Signature Villas Gilmar is proud to exclusively market 14 unique plots within Finca Cortesín, one of the most prestigious residential destinations in Europe. A truly exceptional setting on the Costa del Sol, where world-class golf, fine dining and discreet luxury merge seamlessly with the Mediterranean landscape to create an incomparable lifestyle. Finca Cortesín is synonymous with elegance and well-being. The resort boasts a five-star grand luxury hotel, an internationally acclaimed spa, an exclusive beach club and high-end boutiques. Its Finca Cortesin Golf Club, with its Championship Course ranked among the finest in Spain, has hosted prestigious international tournaments such as the 2023 Solheim Cup, offering a course of outstanding natural beauty and technical challenge. Soon, the resort will reach a new milestone with the arrival of Lanserhof, the world-renowned German health and longevity clinic, featuring more than 24,000 m² of cutting-edge facilities and a pioneering concept in preventive medicine. This will further enhance Finca Cortesín as a unique place to live, enjoy and take care of oneself. The project gives each owner the opportunity to acquire a plot and design a bespoke home, supported by leading architects and with Gilmar as project manager throughout the entire process. Clients will be able to choose from three distinctive architectural concepts, adapted to the character of each plot and lifestyle preference: • Contemporary Villa: clean lines, open spaces and a seamless connection between indoors and outdoors, designed to highlight the light and breathtaking views of the Costa del Sol. • Andalusian Style Villa: a modern interpretation of Mediterranean tradition, with a classical floor plan, patios, porches and finishes that capture the authentic character of Andalusia. • Natural & Integrated Villa: an organic, immersive architecture designed for plots with less sea exposure but greater focus on interior living, blending perfectly with the landscape and topography. These three typologies have been conceived by renowned architectural studios —Villarroel, Huete and Colubi—, ensuring a variety of unique proposals ranging from avant-garde and minimalist to Mediterranean-inspired designs. Plots start at 1,477 m² with buildability of up to 443 m², offering panoramic views of the Mediterranean or the lake, 24-hour security and access control, and all the services of a five-star resort: championship golf course, grand luxury hotel, beach club, spa and gourmet dining. Added to this is the unique advantage of the upcoming Lanserhof at Finca Cortesín, a European benchmark in preventive medicine and wellness. Each villa will be developed in partnership with a trusted construction company, ensuring the highest quality and complete peace of mind. Buyers will thus acquire not only a plot, but a turnkey project combining exclusivity, design and investment security. Finca Cortesín stands as a residential benchmark where beauty, discretion and excellence come together to define a truly exceptional way of life.