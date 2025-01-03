  1. Realting.com
  2. Spanien
  3. Mijas
  4. Wohnquartier Célere DelMar 2

Wohnquartier Célere DelMar 2

Mijas, Spanien
von
$444,139
;
10
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39533
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 41335909
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Mijas
  • Adresse
    Calle Castano de Playa Marina, 8

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
An affordable luxury lifestyle in an unbeatable location. The dream of owning an exclusive Mediterranean apartment is now within your reach. Just minutes from the beautiful coves of El Faro, between Fuengirola and La Cala de Mijas, where the waves gently lap the golden sandy beaches, this magnificent contemporary development sets the standard for unique and affordable luxury. This project is located in a quiet residential area, yet offers the privileged prospect of a shaded walk to the nearby beaches. Its picturesque rocky coves are among the few on the Costa del Sol that are a paradise for both snorkelers and sunbathers. Within walking distance of your apartment, you will find a wide selection of glamorous beach clubs and charming beach bars, where you can savor authentic local cuisine, including the freshest seafood caught off the nearby coast. It promises an enviable lifestyle, nestled on a gentle slope that descends towards the sparkling Mediterranean, easily accessible on foot from this privileged complex. The apartments feature a contemporary design that suits all tastes, with customization packages available for off-plan buyers. This low-density boutique complex consists of a ground floor, first and second floors, and finally a penthouse with a solarium. Distributed across 12 two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom apartments, all with high-quality finishes. In addition, each apartment has underground parking and a storage room. Large patio doors open onto spacious glazed terraces in the first and second floor apartments, while the penthouses feature large wraparound terraces that seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor living areas, providing a magnificent space for sunbathing, enjoying peace and quiet, or spending evenings creating unforgettable memories dining and drinking with friends and family. Some ground floor apartments also feature beautiful gardens: whatever your lifestyle, there is a home to suit you. Discover an unparalleled opportunity to enjoy these residences, strategically located in an unbeatable location. Enjoy the perfect combination of living by the beach with the convenience of being surrounded by a wide variety of amenities just steps from your door. From bars, restaurants, and luxury beach clubs to supermarkets and shops with all your vacation essentials, everything you need for a relaxing and revitalizing stay is at your fingertips. Plus, the proximity to Malaga's major international airport ensures quick and hassle-free getaways for weekend breaks. You'll have an unforgettable vacation or a smart investment, offering a wide range of styles to suit all tastes.

Standort auf der Karte

Mijas, Spanien
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnviertel Villas Bellagio
Fuengirola, Spanien
von
$3,64M
Wohnviertel Marine Hills Fase 1
Resinera Voladilla, Spanien
von
$665,525
Wohngebäude Wohnungen mit Pool und Grünflächen in Monforte del Cid
Monforte del Cid, Spanien
von
$425,724
Wohnanlage Duly Lo Marabu Villas
Rojales, Spanien
von
$495,320
Wohngebäude Anspruchsvolle Wohnungen mit Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Rojales, Spanien
von
$392,402
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnquartier Célere DelMar 2
Mijas, Spanien
von
$444,139
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnviertel Los Hidalgos de la Duquesa
Wohnviertel Los Hidalgos de la Duquesa
Wohnviertel Los Hidalgos de la Duquesa
Wohnviertel Los Hidalgos de la Duquesa
Wohnviertel Los Hidalgos de la Duquesa
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Los Hidalgos de la Duquesa
Wohnviertel Los Hidalgos de la Duquesa
Manilva, Spanien
von
$1,10M
Imagine an exclusive enclave combining modern design, comfort and luxury. These 9 magnificent detached villas are set on spacious plots of approximately 600 m², offering a private and privileged space. Each home has four elegant bedrooms, all en-suite, ensuring privacy and comfort for its …
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel Altos del Chaparral
Wohnviertel Altos del Chaparral
Wohnviertel Altos del Chaparral
Wohnviertel Altos del Chaparral
Wohnviertel Altos del Chaparral
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Altos del Chaparral
Wohnviertel Altos del Chaparral
Mijas, Spanien
von
$387,939
New project of 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom homes designed on a 31,000 square meter plot to improve your quality of life. Located in a natural environment and surrounded by two golf courses. It has an ideal location to enjoy the fresh air and the privileged Mediterranean climate in the heart of the…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel Villa Molino
Wohnviertel Villa Molino
Wohnviertel Villa Molino
Wohnviertel Villa Molino
Wohnviertel Villa Molino
Wohnviertel Villa Molino
Wohnviertel Villa Molino
Estepona, Spanien
von
$1,59M
This elegant villa is located in the მშვიდ and well-established area of Buenas Noches, in Estepona, one of the most sought-after destinations on the Costa del Sol for its balance of nature, quality of life, and proximity to the sea. The property offers 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, d…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Spanien
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
03.01.2025
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
23.10.2024
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
19.05.2021
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
17.05.2021
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen