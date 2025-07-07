Wohnung in einem Neubau AURA

  1. Realting.com
Konia, Zypern
von
$274,162
MwSt.
BTC
3.2611003
ETH
170.9282077
USDT
271 059.5435244
* Der Preis dient als Referenz
entsprechend dem Wechselkurs 16.04.25
;
11
ID: 32643
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 20.10.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Zypern
  • Nachbarschaft
    Bezirk Paphos
  • Stadt
    Konia

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Komfortklasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2027
  • Etagenzahl
    Etagenzahl
    2

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis

Über den Komplex

Welcome to Konia Aura, an exclusive residential development set in the peaceful hills of Konia Village, just minutes from Pafos town and the coastline. Designed with contemporary architecture and refined aesthetics, Konia Aura offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that welcome natural light and open to magnificent sea views. Residents can enjoy premium facilities, including an overflow swimming pool with unobstructed sea view, BBQ and recreational area, private storage room for each apartment, and energy efficiency class A standards — all thoughtfully crafted to elevate the everyday experience. With its balance of modern sophistication, peaceful surroundings, and inspiring vistas, Konia Aura is more than a home. It is a serene retreat, embodying the true spirit of modern Mediterranean living at its finest.

Einrichtungen in der Anlage
Wohnungen
Fläche, m²
Preis pro m², USD
Wohnungspreis, USD
Wohnungen 1 zimmer
Fläche, m² 73.0
Preis pro m², USD 3,756
Wohnungspreis, USD 274,162
Wohnungen 2 zimmer
Fläche, m² 94.0
Preis pro m², USD 3,972
Wohnungspreis, USD 373,327

Standort auf der Karte

Konia, Zypern
Transport

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus.
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Sie sehen gerade
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen Kontakte zeigen
Realting.com
Gehen
