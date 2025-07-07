  1. Realting.com
Wohnkomplex Aster Residences

Limassol, Zypern
Preis auf Anfrage
32 1
ID: 32590
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 07.10.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Zypern
  • Nachbarschaft
    Limassol District
  • Stadt
    Limassol

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Komfortklasse
  • Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Backstein
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2027
  • Etagenzahl
    Etagenzahl
    3

Über den Komplex

Aster Residences is a prestigious residential project located in the vibrant heart of Limassol, epitomizing modern urban living through its sophisticated design and prime location. This thoughtfully planned development comprises two distinct residential buildings, each tailored to meet the diverse needs of its residents. The first building houses three generously proportioned 2-bedroom apartments, each offering approximately 75 square meters of interior space and complemented by spacious 20 square meter balconies, ideal for outdoor relaxation or entertaining guests. Additionally, the building features three elegant 3-bedroom apartments, providing approximately 105 square meters of living space with similarly expansive 20 square meter balconies, ensuring a perfect balance of functionality and comfort for larger households.

The second building showcases a wider variety of living options, including six beautifully designed 2-bedroom apartments, each measuring around 80 square meters with ample 20 square meter balconies that invite natural light and outdoor enjoyment. For those seeking a more compact yet stylish living arrangement, the building also features three chic 1-bedroom apartments, each spanning 55 square meters with cozy 10 square meter balconies, offering a cozy retreat for individuals or couples. A remarkable feature of the second building is the rooftop communal swimming pool, an inviting space exclusively available to residents of both buildings. This unique amenity not only provides a tranquil escape but also boasts stunning views of the surrounding cityscape, making it an ideal spot to unwind or socialize.

Situated in a central location within Limassol, Aster Residences places its residents within close distance of all essential amenities, including shops, restaurants, schools, and healthcare facilities, ensuring unmatched convenience for daily life. The project’s strategic placement in one of Cyprus’s most dynamic cities offers the perfect blend of urban vibrancy and residential serenity. Furthermore, Aster Residences is a shining example of sustainable design, achieving an Energy Efficiency rating of A, reflecting a commitment to eco-conscious living and reduced environmental impact.

Blending contemporary architecture, premium amenities, and a prime location, Aster Residences is more than just a place to live—it is a lifestyle choice that caters to modern needs while maintaining a focus on comfort, sustainability, and community. Whether for families, professionals, or investors, this development represents an exceptional opportunity to experience the best that Limassol has to offer.

Einrichtungen in der Anlage
Wohnungen
Fläche, m²
Preis pro m², USD
Wohnungspreis, USD
Wohnungen 1 zimmer
Fläche, m² 62.0
Preis pro m², USD 4,758
Wohnungspreis, USD 294,828
Wohnungen 2 zimmer
Fläche, m² 107.0
Preis pro m², USD 4,187 – 4,373
Wohnungspreis, USD 448,097 – 468,002

Standort auf der Karte

Limassol, Zypern
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Finanzen
Freizeit

Video-Review von wohnanlage Aster Residences

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Realting.com
Gehen
