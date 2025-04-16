Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Pardubice Region, Czechia

okres Usti nad Orlici
3
5 properties total found
Apartment in Rybnik, Czechia
Apartment
Rybnik, Czechia
Area 208 m²
Sale of a separate two-story house in Rybnik near Chesky Trebov 1/In a spacious garden of mo…
$250,515
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Litomysl, Czechia
Apartment
Litomysl, Czechia
Area 350 m²
A historic house in the center of Litomisl near the Louchna River. In the house: basement, o…
$397,967
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Hrusova, Czechia
Apartment
Hrusova, Czechia
Area 124 m²
We sell a modern, newly built family house 5 + kk in a quiet part of the village of Grushova…
$326,792
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Dolni Ujezd, Czechia
Apartment
Dolni Ujezd, Czechia
Area 65 m²
House 65m2 (3 + 1) with plot 1255m2 (living room with kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, children's…
$210,080
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Ceska Trebova, Czechia
Apartment
Ceska Trebova, Czechia
Area 150 m²
House 150m2 4 + 1 (brick) with plot 566m2 + garage 19m2 + terrace 36m2 Heating: gas boiler p…
$156,551
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
