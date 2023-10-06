Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Pafos, Cyprus

3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
€810,000
4 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 247 m²
€695,000
8 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
8 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 10
Area 440 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, a li…
€799,000
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 440 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, a livin…
€1,85M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 294 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 294 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of one be…
€1,06M
3 room house with parking, with mountain view in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with mountain view
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 138 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 138 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€520,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 210 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 210 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€410,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 265 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 265 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of a living room, one …
€2,15M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 260 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 260 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€1,45M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€2,50M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 440 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€2,00M
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 409 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 409 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of 2 bedr…
€1,60M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 370 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 370 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of 3 bedr…
€2,00M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 310 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 310 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€750,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€1,80M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€1,90M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 207 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 207 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€399,000
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Awesome luxury villa with stunning panoramic sea views. With four bedrooms and a bathroom wi…
€2,30M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 161 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 161 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€640,000
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 178 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 178 square meters.m In Paphos. The basement consists of a living …
€1,17M
House with sea view, with mountain view in Pafos, Cyprus
House with sea view, with mountain view
Pafos, Cyprus
Area 110 m²
A small project of turnkey villas. High level technical specifications, private pools. Large…
€390,000
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 163 m²
We bring to your attention a beautiful villa on the promenade of the fabulous island of Cypr…
€700,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 380 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€1,20M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 253 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 253 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€727,685
3 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€555,920
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 174 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 174 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€428,400
House with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Pafos, Cyprus
House with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 128 m²
All villas are built on large areas, each villa has its own pool. Mediterranean architecture…
€586,670
2 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
€395,000
7 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
7 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 500 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.m. In Paphos. The windows offer sea views, mountains. The …
€4,00M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 799 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 799 sq.m. In Paphos. The villa consists of 4 bedrooms. The window…
€3,40M

