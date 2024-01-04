About Mandarin Park Tower

Strict adherence to building regulations, high-quality, proven building materials, transparency in new technologies and unique design are the basic principles the Founder of MANDARIN PARK MEDITERRANEAN LTD has relied on for 30 years. Having developed multiple residential projects in London for the last 12 years, the Founder brought the best techniques and innovative ideas and masterly implemented them in Mandarin Park Tower.

The creation of Mandarin Park Tower resulted from tremendous work delivered by a carefully selected team of specialists. When developing the layouts of apartments and penthouses, we analyzed more than 300 properties in Limassol. We carefully considered all the pros and cons of different projects, which helped us to create a unique tower with no analogs

Location

Mandarin Park Tower is in the heart of Limassol, surrounded by numerous restaurants, bars, shopping centers, hotels, beauty salons, spas and educational institutions that will make your life easy and comfortable. Germasogeia Municipal Stadium, Elijah Prophet Church, Dasoudi swimming pool, TEPEE ROCK CLUB theater and other leisure centers are within a walking distance.

Address: Georgiou A, 89 Germasogeia, Limassol, 4046.

Internal Complex Infrastructure

Mandarin Park Tower is a clubhouse, meaning nobody besides the owners will have access to the building or the area around it.

A modern style of architecture reflects bold and interesting solutions.

There is a thoughtful layout of the apartments with spacious living rooms connected to the kitchen, hallway, and veranda with sea views in each apartment

» The GF has a luxurious lobby area where courteous staff is ready to help with any questions you may have

» The lobby design was developed by the world-known awarded design agency Luxury Antonovich Design Studio

» The owner feels already at home with floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows, a well-equipped waiting area and unique finishing style

» Two high-speed firefighting lifts by KONE, the world leader in the elevator industry

» A spacious two-level gym with world-leading fitness equipment, a 25 meter swimming pool, sauna and jacuzzi are located on the 1st and 2nd floors of the building

» There is a cozy and comfortable children’s playground in the adjacent territory of the GF. Carefully selected playground equipment is suitable for children of all ages and maintained in accordance with rules and safety standards

» Spacious underground parking area accommodates 56 parking spaces (10 parking spaces available for guests, 5 parking spaces are handicapped-accessible), as well as 43 storage spaces

» Park area with areas for rest

Advantages of buying an apartment in Mandarin Park Tower

- The Mandarin Park Tower complex has a club system - access to the complex and building is only for residents, guests and maintenance staff

- ALL apartments have sea views. This unique advantage elevates Mandarin Park Tower a few notches above the most luxurious projects in Limassol, while maintaining affordability for buyers who know how to spot real bargains

- Amazing silence in the apartments’ building thanks to Double-glazed windows with superior noise insulation (Germany)

- The internal territory of the complex is fenced and is under 24-hour security

- Our lawyers will be happy to assist you with the following free of charge: Obtaining a visa, obtaining residence permit/ permanent residence, Tax advice (VAT reduction), Advice on buying property

- The possibility of reducing VAT to 5%

Finishing specifications

We have incorporated finishing materials from the world’s leading brands that make every detail of your home perfect and give it a special aesthetics. The design of the apartments and common areas is developed by the world-known awarded interior design agency Luxury Antonovich Design Studio

- Namibian white marble tile walls and floor in the bathroom

- Belgian Parquet flooring in bedrooms

- Marble tile floor in other rooms

- Italian Interior doors, Barausse

- Anti-burglar and fireproof steel main entrance doors, with inner and outer wooden cladding, code lock and automatic fire seal

- Double-glazed windows with superior noise insulation (Germany)

- Floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows with sliding doors to the veranda

- Built-in closets in bedrooms (made in Italy)

- The kitchen is manufactured by Molteni&Co (Italy)

- Kitchen appliances manufactured by Gaggenau (Germany) include:

» Extract

» Cooktop

» Dishwasher

» Fridge with freezer

» Oven

» Microwave

» Washer and dryer - located in a storage room in the hallway

- Shower tray and bathtub by Geberit, Faucets - Dornbracht (Germany), Sink – Laufen

- Electricity - LUTRON Palladiom (smart light system) lighting control panels in each room

- Smart Home System - LUTRON Palladiom system

- Fire protection system in all rooms except for the bathrooms, Sprinkler system in all rooms

- Finished ceiling height in bathrooms and corridor - 308 cm, in other rooms - 328 cm

Internal engineering systems

- The building has a VRF multi-zone air conditioning system (Daikin), which operates due to the heat exchange of the refrigerant inside, during circulation, evaporation and condensation of which, it is possible to create a directed flow of warm or cold air

- Systems of underfloor heating, smart home, intelligent lighting

- Fire system at the highest level 9 temperature sensors, smoke detectors, warning system and siren, smart light system)