  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Mandarin Park Tower

Mandarin Park Tower

Germasogeia, Cyprus
Price on request
;
14 1
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

About Mandarin Park Tower

Strict adherence to building regulations, high-quality, proven building materials, transparency in new technologies and unique design are the basic principles the Founder of MANDARIN PARK MEDITERRANEAN LTD has relied on for 30 years. Having developed multiple residential projects in London for the last 12 years, the Founder brought the best techniques and innovative ideas and masterly implemented them in Mandarin Park Tower.

The creation of Mandarin Park Tower resulted from tremendous work delivered by a carefully selected team of specialists. When developing the layouts of apartments and penthouses, we analyzed more than 300 properties in Limassol. We carefully considered all the pros and cons of different projects, which helped us to create a unique tower with no analogs

 

Location

Mandarin Park Tower is in the heart of Limassol, surrounded by numerous restaurants, bars, shopping centers, hotels, beauty salons, spas and educational institutions that will make your life easy and comfortable. Germasogeia Municipal Stadium, Elijah Prophet Church, Dasoudi swimming pool, TEPEE ROCK CLUB theater and other leisure centers are within a walking distance.

Address: Georgiou A, 89 Germasogeia, Limassol, 4046.

 

Internal Complex Infrastructure

Mandarin Park Tower is a clubhouse, meaning nobody besides the owners will have access to the building or the area around it.

A modern style of architecture reflects bold and interesting solutions.

There is a thoughtful layout of the apartments with spacious living rooms connected to the kitchen, hallway, and veranda with sea views in each apartment

» The GF has a luxurious lobby area where courteous staff is ready to help with any questions you may have

» The lobby design was developed by the world-known awarded design agency Luxury Antonovich Design Studio

» The owner feels already at home with floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows, a well-equipped waiting area and unique finishing style

» Two high-speed firefighting lifts by KONE, the world leader in the elevator industry

» A spacious two-level gym with world-leading fitness equipment, a 25 meter swimming pool, sauna and jacuzzi are located on the 1st and 2nd floors of the building

» There is a cozy and comfortable children’s playground in the adjacent territory of the GF. Carefully selected playground equipment is suitable for children of all ages and maintained in accordance with rules and safety standards

» Spacious underground parking area accommodates 56 parking spaces (10 parking spaces available for guests, 5 parking spaces are handicapped-accessible), as well as 43 storage spaces

» Park area with areas for rest

 

Advantages of buying an apartment in Mandarin Park Tower

- The Mandarin Park Tower complex has a club system - access to the complex and building is only for residents, guests and maintenance staff

- ALL apartments have sea views. This unique advantage elevates Mandarin Park Tower a few notches above the most luxurious projects in Limassol, while maintaining affordability for buyers who know how to spot real bargains

- Amazing silence in the apartments’ building thanks to Double-glazed windows with superior noise insulation (Germany)

- The internal territory of the complex is fenced and is under 24-hour security

- Our lawyers will be happy to assist you with the following free of charge: Obtaining a visa, obtaining residence permit/ permanent residence, Tax advice (VAT reduction), Advice on buying property

- The possibility of reducing VAT to 5%

 

 

Finishing specifications

We have incorporated finishing materials from the world’s leading brands that make every detail of your home perfect and give it a special aesthetics. The design of the apartments and common areas is developed by the world-known awarded interior design agency Luxury Antonovich Design Studio

- Namibian white marble tile walls and floor in the bathroom

- Belgian Parquet flooring in bedrooms

- Marble tile floor in other rooms

- Italian Interior doors, Barausse

- Anti-burglar and fireproof steel main entrance doors, with inner and outer wooden cladding, code lock and automatic fire seal

- Double-glazed windows with superior noise insulation (Germany)

- Floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows with sliding doors to the veranda

- Built-in closets in bedrooms (made in Italy)

- The kitchen is manufactured by Molteni&Co (Italy)

- Kitchen appliances manufactured by Gaggenau (Germany) include:

» Extract

» Cooktop

» Dishwasher

» Fridge with freezer

» Oven

» Microwave

» Washer and dryer - located in a storage room in the hallway

- Shower tray and bathtub by Geberit, Faucets - Dornbracht (Germany), Sink – Laufen

- Electricity - LUTRON Palladiom (smart light system) lighting control panels in each room

- Smart Home System - LUTRON Palladiom system

- Fire protection system in all rooms except for the bathrooms, Sprinkler system in all rooms

- Finished ceiling height in bathrooms and corridor - 308 cm, in other rooms - 328 cm

 

Internal engineering systems

 

- The building has a VRF multi-zone air conditioning system (Daikin), which operates due to the heat exchange of the refrigerant inside, during circulation, evaporation and condensation of which, it is possible to create a directed flow of warm or cold air

- Systems of underfloor heating, smart home, intelligent lighting

- Fire system at the highest level 9 temperature sensors, smoke detectors, warning system and siren, smart light system)

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Individual heating
  • Rough finish
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
17
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 155.4
Price per m², EUR 9,266
Apartment price, EUR 1,44M
New building location
Germasogeia, Cyprus

Video Review of club house Mandarin Park Tower

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Cottage village Cottage village Venus Gardens in Cyprus
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
€345,000
Villa 5 bedroom detached villa for sale in Limassol, ID-298 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
from
€4,30M
Villa Seafront villa with 3 bedrooms for sale in Paphos, Coral Bay | Taysmond beachfront real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
from
€730,000
Villa Seaview new 5-bedroom detached villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills, ID-UV10 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
€2,47M
Villa Beachfront villa with 5 bedrooms for sale in Akamas Bay, ID-603 | Gated residential development in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
from
€2,96M
You are viewing
Mandarin Park Tower
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Price on request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Villa New 3 bedroom villa for sale in Cap St George resort, Paphos | Taysmond club properties in Cyprus
Villa New 3 bedroom villa for sale in Cap St George resort, Paphos | Taysmond club properties in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
from
€2,20M
Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort is an exceptional award-winning resort in Western Cyprus, in one of the island's most pristine and breathtaking landscapes. It is the largest and most exclusive seafront resort in Cyprus, as well as one of the largest residential seafront resorts in the Mediterranean, and is set on a 580k sq.m. land site with 2km of beachfront. This multi-award-winning resort features over 200 luxury villas, a 5-star deluxe hotel, and an exclusive clubhouse with 24-hour reception and concierge services, local and international dining options, a fitness center and retreat rooms, an outdoor pool, and a sandy beach. Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort, a beautifully landscaped residential and holiday retreat, also has three fully-equipped conference rooms with state-of-the-art facilities and experienced staff ready to host business meetings or negotiations. Tennis and basketball courts, horseback riding, a playground, cycling, various sea activities, and much more are available at Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort for both children and adults. The hotel also includes the luxurious Cleopatra Spa, as well as a Hair Salon and a traditional Gentleman's Barber Shop, as well as ten restaurants and bars. Villa Types: 3, 4, 5 bedrooms Total Covered Area: 300 sq.m - 340 sq.m Plot Size: 629 sq.m - 2501 sq.m Price: From €2,200,000  5 bedroom Villa - €3,400,000 Price doesn't include VAT.
Cottage village Long Beach
Cottage village Long Beach
Tymvou, Northern Cyprus
from
€110,000
Completion date: 2024
Chic apartment complex in Otuken The new apartment complex is located in the Otuken area, 2 km from Long Beach. Distance to the sea: 360 m Complex area: about 7,700 m2  Storeys: 2.5 floors Complex infrastructure: - Open pool - The heated pool is open and closed - Sauna - Commercial block Number of Real Estate Listings: 70 Apartments Types of real estate: -1 + 1 on the ground floor ( 65 m2 + 20m2 terrace + 32m2 garden ) - from 110 000 £ -2 + 1 on the ground floor ( 96m2 + 14m2 terrace + 32m2 garden ) - from 131 000 £ -2 + 1 loft on the second floor with a rooftop terrace ( 95m2 + 20m2 terrace + 62 m2 garden ) - from 157 000 £ -3 + 1 loft on the second floor with a rooftop terrace ( sold ) Characteristics: -Simple balcony -Garden or rooftop terrace ( depending on the block and floor ) -Infrastructure for central heating -Infrastructure for air conditioning -Ventilation in all bathrooms - Fully equipped bathrooms ( turnkey ) - Equipped kitchen with stone countertops ( without technology ) - Built-in cabinets in each bedroom ( with a mirror ) Double glazed glass packets -Interconnected doors - Ceramic flooring and laminate in the bedrooms -Parking place - Ability to order a design package Key issuance: September 2024.
Villa Ayia Napa Marina Villa | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Villa Ayia Napa Marina Villa | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
from
€6,75M
Ayia Napa Marina is an unparalleled development situated on the east coast of Cyprus, providing an exceptional living experience to its residents. With an investment of over EUR300m, it is the largest seafront development in the country and fully financed, ensuring guaranteed deliveries of the infrastructure works and property units. The Marina is the only project in Cyprus that offers actual beachfront residences with unobstructed sea views, providing complete privacy and 24/7 security for residences and yachts. The development boasts unique real estate with the East and West Towers being the only high-rise buildings in the District of Famagusta, and amongst the few high-rise structures in Cyprus. The towers' twisting architecture is ranked as the 27th Tallest-Twisted buildings in the WORLD, offering every Tower Residence a unique view of the sea. With luxurious apartments, over 90% of which are already sold out, and 23 villas, Ayia Napa Marina provides an enhanced real estate inventory to meet all needs and expectations. Residents of Ayia Napa Marina experience a distinctive seafront and marina lifestyle, with high-end services and a variety of brand name restaurants and shops. It is a sound investment opportunity with healthy Return On Investment and Capital Appreciation expected for investors. The government of Cyprus is a partner in the Ayia Napa Marina project, providing extra security to potential investors. All Ayia Napa Marina Residences offer unobstructed sea views from all bedrooms and living room, equipped with the highest standards of finishes, smart home technology, full installation of electrical appliances, and heating and cooling. In conclusion, Ayia Napa Marina is a unique and unmatched development that offers everything one needs to relax and enjoy the exciting lifestyle of the Mediterranean. 2 types of villas are available: Beach Villa. 5 bedroom villa - Total area: 582 sq.m., Plot 900 sq.m., Price: €6,750,000 Island Villa. 5 bedroom villa - Total area: 596 sq.m., Plot 899 sq.m., Price: €8,100,000 Delivery: July 2023 VAT is not included in the price.
Realting.com
Go