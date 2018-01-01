About the developer

Strict adherence to building regulations, high-quality, proven building materials, transparency in new technologies and unique design are the basic principles on which the Founder of MANDARIN PARK MEDITERRANEAN LTD has relied upon for 30 years. Having developed multiple residential projects in London for the last 12 years, the Founder brought the best techniques and innovative ideas and masterly implemented them in Mandarin Park Tower.

The creation of Mandarin Park Tower resulted from tremendous work delivered by a carefully selected team of specialists. When developing the layouts of apartments and penthouses, we analyzed more than 300 properties in Limassol. We carefully considered all the pros and cons of different projects, which helped us to create a unique tower with no analogues