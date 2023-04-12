Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Ukraine

13 properties total found
Restaurant 3 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Restaurant 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 77,865
Dining/café/bar, opposite the bus station central. Expensive and high-quality repair was per…
Restaurant 6 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Restaurant 6 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms 180 m²
€ 141,989
A functioning bar by the sea
Restaurantin Odessa, Ukraine
Restaurant
Odessa, Ukraine
230 m²
€ 265,657
Ready restaurant. rolled-up business, land rental, building certificate. all communications,…
Restaurantin Odessa, Ukraine
Restaurant
Odessa, Ukraine
302 m²
€ 458,029
Ready restaurant with expensive classic repair and "filling."
Restaurant 2 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Restaurant 2 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 659,561
Luxurious place, facade, prominent, passing, under cafe, notary, bank, possible rent with th…
Restaurant 3 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Restaurant 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 162 m²
€ 439,707
Ready restaurant. Beautiful exquisite repair. Convenient location of the hall and summer pla…
Restaurant 8 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Restaurant 8 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
8 Number of rooms 762 m²
€ 2,106,931
For sale is a successful restaurant in Taiovo, a separate two-storey building with a total a…
Restaurant 2 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Restaurant 2 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 93 m²
€ 54,963
I will sell the operating cafe in the very Center, L. Tolstogo Str ./Nezhinsky Str., Cathedr…
Restaurant 10 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Restaurant 10 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
10 Number of rooms 230 m²
€ 274,817
Ready restaurant business on the first line by the sea, Luzanovka beach. 2 banquet halls, la…
Restaurant 3 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Restaurant 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 201,533
Restaurant-type cafe, big summer playground. Beautiful repair. Facade door and 2 window wind…
Restaurant 8 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Restaurant 8 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
8 Number of rooms 485 m²
€ 732,846
2-storey separate complex from operating restaurants and business center. Restaurant facade,…
Restaurant 3 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Restaurant 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 260 m²
€ 132,828
Operating business, ready cafe in the center, total area of 260 sq.m., 3 hall 42+30+52 sq.m.…
Restaurantin Odessa, Ukraine
Restaurant
Odessa, Ukraine
65 m²
€ 22,901
The finished bar with shashlik is for sale. Fireplace hall. Free-standing building. Two entr…

