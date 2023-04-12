Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Offices

Offices for Sale in Ukraine

commercial property
1169
restaurants
13
hotels
13
manufacture buildings
9
investment properties
4
warehouses
9
shops
37
Office To archive
Clear all
87 properties total found
Office 2 roomsin Odesa, Ukraine
Office 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 14,880
Stari tini for the rest of the reception! Popilnya, be a kind of divination! Respect for si…
Office 1 roomin Kyiv, Ukraine
Office 1 room
Kyiv, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 95 m² 6/20 Floor
€ 46,719
¡Offer! Rental business ready ( GAB ) - coworking Darnitsky r - n, Kharkov Highway 19, "MEGA…
Office 5 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Office 5 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 111 m²
€ 128,248
LCD 4th Pearl. The ready-made business "Children's Development Center" with furniture and eq…
Office 5 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Office 5 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 916
Office on the 2nd floor with an independent entrance from the arch, currently three facade r…
Office 10 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Office 10 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
10 Number of rooms 977 m²
€ 760,740
49th Pearl, first floor, room for commerce
Office 4 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Office 4 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 163 m²
€ 1,493
Two-level office in the Napoleon-Josephine complex. The office is located on 10-11 floors, w…
Office 20 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Office 20 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
20 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 8,245
The operating bank. Separate building in 3 floors of glass and concrete. Price 350 UAH/m
Office 3 roomsin pecherskyi-district, Ukraine
Office 3 rooms
pecherskyi-district, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 115 m² Number of floors 9
€ 44,429
Sale of commercial basement on Arsenal. I will sell the basement in a residential brick hous…
Office 6 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Office 6 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 2,290
apartments for office, 2 bathrooms, 3 large terraces Price 2500 $per month. + communal
Office 4 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Office 4 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 1,374
stylish modern office, expensive furniture and decoration, balcony, reception, alarm, stairc…
Office 10 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Office 10 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
10 Number of rooms 196 m²
€ 3,206
magnificent office - salon, two floors, facade display windows and entrance, on the ground f…
Office 7 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Office 7 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
7 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 1,374
The office after repairing a separate facade building. It is possible to rent two floors - t…
Office 3 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Office 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 101 m²
€ 916
Yard office, fresh renovation, its enclosed yard
Office 3 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Office 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 84 m²
€ 916
A magnificent room for an office or shop in a prestigious and elite place, two-sided, three …
Office 5 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Office 5 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 310 m²
€ 2,748
Office 4 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Office 4 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 124 m²
€ 1,282
Repairs are made under tenants
Office 4 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Office 4 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 1,099
Yard office in residential house, 4 offices, its enclosed courtyard, place for car 1200 at e
Office 4 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Office 4 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 107 m²
€ 1,008
Very decent office in very good condition. cabinet, kitchen, 2 s/node, 2 entrances. Alarm, a…
Office 6 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Office 6 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms 220 m²
€ 2,748
Executive class office. Expensive repair, Interior items, kitchen, 2 s/s, fireplace
Office 3 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Office 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 1,466
You can remove 60 m, 80 m or 100 m. Trading is appropriate. There is a park place
Office 12 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Office 12 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
12 Number of rooms 365 m²
€ 2,015
Office space is rented on Deribasovskaya 2 floors. It is possible to hand over in parts. For…
Office 4 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Office 4 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 115 m²
€ 1,053
a separate entrance from the street through the arch. 3 separate offices and kitchen - negot…
Office 7 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Office 7 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
7 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 1,649
Finished facade office in 2 levels, cap and beletage. Facade to Elisavetinsky. Repair, you c…
Office 3 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Office 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 109 m²
€ 1,237
Lease for any type of activity, two-level
Office 3 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Office 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 75 m²
€ 14,657
Room under the office, repair in the process
Officein Odessa, Ukraine
Office
Odessa, Ukraine
98 m²
€ 119,087
Total 98 sq.m., 1st floor - 48 sq.m. Large light hall, bathroom, study, two entrances - faca…
Office 8 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Office 8 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
8 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 151,149
Spacious office in Primorsky district, near excellent transport junction. Cabinet system (11…
Office 5 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Office 5 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 221 m²
€ 151,149
Facade room with yard entrance, 3 large halls of 60 sq.m. + 8 sq.m. office, 4 s/y
Office 3 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Office 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 82,445
LCD Antarctica Non-residential fund 2nd floor 16 storey modern house. 2 level (2-3 floor) 12…
Office 2 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Office 2 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 63 m²
€ 109,927

Regions with properties for sale

in Dalnyc Rural Council
in Podilsk
in Reni
in Reniyska miska gromada
in Koblivska silska teritorialna gromada
in Karolino-Buhaz Rural Council
in Mykolaiv Oblast
in Uzhhorod city community
in Lysianka
in Zatoka
in Kirovohrad Oblast
in Teplodar
in Donetsk Oblast
in Yuzhne
in Ovidiopol
in Kherson Oblast
in Chornomorsk
in Cherkasy Oblast
in Zakarpattia Oblast
in Izmail Urban Hromada

Properties features in Ukraine

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir