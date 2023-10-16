Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Hotel 9 bedrooms in durasevici, Montenegro
Hotel 9 bedrooms
durasevici, Montenegro
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 9
Area 432 m²
Number of floors 4
ID 587 Aparthotel for sale in Tivat, Kalardovo, Brda The hotel consists of 9 apartments: 6…
€990,000
Hotel 7 bedrooms in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Object code - 1.28.17.9329Offered for sale a large villa in Tivat with a swimming pool. In t…
€1,10M
Hotel 11 bedrooms in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Area 500 m²
Object code - 1.28.17.11372 Offered for sale hotel in Tivat.  The hotel is working.   On …
€1,50M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
Object code - 1.28.17.11521Ready-made business for 5 apartments for sale  Apartments are sui…
€1,40M
Hotel 10 bedrooms in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Area 330 m²
Object code - 1.28.17.11524Ready business for sale  Mini hotel with 10 rooms. Rooms 39m2, 37…
€1,20M
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with parking in Krasici, Montenegro
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Krasici, Montenegro
Area 350 m²
The object is located in the village of Krasici, Opshtina Tivat on the first line above the …
€900,000
Hotel 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture in durasevici, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture
durasevici, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
K5-002. Mini hotel on the first line in Djurashevicha, LusticaFor sale Mini hotel by the wat…
€1,57M
Hotel 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 600 m²
NUM 771 In a quiet area of ​​Tivat, just 700 m away from the sea and the nearest beach,…
€1,40M
Hotel 12 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Area 500 m²
NUM 2674 Four-storey mini-hotel for sale in the city of Tivat. The building with a total are…
Price on request
Hotel 9 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 9 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
A small cozy apart-hotel in Tivat. On each floor there is an apartment of 3: 35 m2, 38 m2, 2…
€1,26M
Hotel 21 room with mountain view in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 21 room with mountain view
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 21
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Hotel - new building with 10 apartments, a large terrace and a spacious garage (300 m2). Ob…
€1,80M
Hotel 12 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 12 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Area 1 110 m²
The distance to the sea is 350m. The total area of 110 square meters.m.including an und…
€1,70M
Hotel 12 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 12 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Area 400 m²
€1,30M
Hotel 10 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Krasici, Montenegro
Hotel 10 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Area 350 m²
€945,000
Hotel 4 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Krasici, Montenegro
Hotel 4 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
€368,000
Hotel 12 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 12 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Area 1 200 m²
€1,50M
Hotel 1 bathroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 1 bathroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Boka Place is a new city block in which the atmosphere of celebration and prosperity reigns.…
€317,800
Hotel 9 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 9 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 4
HOTEL 4 * IN TIVAT. Distance from the sea: 150 m Number of numbers: 9 Object area: 1000 sq.m…
€5,00M
Hotel 11 bedrooms in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Area 500 m²
Object code - 1.28.17.6073 Villa / current mini-hotel "Tivat Star" in. Tivat. On the 340m2 s…
€1,70M
Hotel with terrace in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel with terrace
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 600 m²
Comfortable, compact hotel in Tivat, level three stars on the shore of one of the most beaut…
€2,63M
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 18
Area 600 m²
A comfortable, compact hotel in Tivat, level three stars on the shore of one of the most bea…
€2,63M

