  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County

Commercial real estate in Vilnius County, Lithuania

Vilnius
51
Onuskis
2
Ukmerge
2
Gelvonai
1
Sesuoliai
1
Sirvintos
1
76 properties total found
Commercialin Onuskis, Lithuania
Commercial
Onuskis, Lithuania
209 m² 1 Floor
€ 90,000
Commercialin Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
500 m² 1 Floor
€ 99,000
In a strategically convenient location in Vilnius, in the northern town, a successful car se…
Commercialin Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
55 m² 1 Floor
€ 157,500
We kindly invite you to visit the DAY of THE CARD DURNES and to inspect these premises for s…
Commercialin Pavytine, Lithuania
Commercial
Pavytine, Lithuania
199 m² 1 Floor
€ 9,000
Commercialin Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
27 m² 4 Floor
€ 95,000
Get involved in the creative environment in an authentic T. Shevchenko g. in the Loft Quarte…
Commercialin Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
24 m² 4 Floor
€ 88,000
Get involved in the creative environment in an authentic T. Shevchenko g. in the Loft Quarte…
Commercialin Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
49 m² 3 Floor
€ 146,000
Commercialin Pustalaukis, Lithuania
Commercial
Pustalaukis, Lithuania
1 045 m²
€ 380,000
31.66 acres of plot with project and construction permit in Vilnius and nearby building 190 …
Commercialin Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
31 m² 4 Floor
€ 109,000
Get involved in the creative environment in an authentic T. Shevchenko g. in the Loft Quarte…
Commercialin Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
80 m² 1 Floor
€ 235,000
Get involved in the creative environment in an authentic T. Shevchenko g. in the Loft Quarte…
Commercialin Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
83 m² 4 Floor
€ 139,900
Commercialin Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
104 m² 1 Floor
€ 517,400
SELDING THE LIGHT AND ERDVATES WITH A CASE WARNING FROM THE LIGHT GATVES The ideal place fo…
Commercialin Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
1 363 m² 1 Floor
€ 380,000
A COMPATIBLE REPORT OF THE COMMERCIAL/UCK WAYS is REFERRED TO. SOME R. THE COMERCIAL / COUN…
Commercialin Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
Commercial
Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
217 m² 1 Floor
€ 185,000
EXECUTIONAL PATALPES A.KOJELS IN G., NEW FULL! SALE OF THE REMONTED PATALPOS 216.77 sq. M. m…
Commercialin Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
59 m² 1 Floor
€ 185,000
Commercialin Sariai, Lithuania
Commercial
Sariai, Lithuania
3 274 m² 1 Floor
€ 140,000
SEPARATE BUILDINGS FOR SALE, COMMERCIAL PURPOSE, STRATEGIC IN THE GOOD PLACE ROAD PABRAD-HOL…
Commercialin Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
59 m² 1 Floor
€ 185,000
For sale rented commercial premises at Hospital g. 2, 1st floor. The premises have a massage…
Commercialin Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
92 m² 1 Floor
€ 275,000
INDICATORY PUTES SURMONATED, VERY UNICAL, 91.92 KV.M PATALPOS WITH A SIGNATED IN THE IN THE …
Established business 10 bedroomsin Daugirdiskes, Lithuania
Established business 10 bedrooms
Daugirdiskes, Lithuania
20 Number of rooms 10 bath 611 m² Number of floors 3
€ 369,000
COMFORTABLE FURNISHED FARMHOUSE SURROUNDED BY NATURE FOR SALE Elektrėnai municipality, Daugi…
Established business 10 bedroomsin Daugirdiskes, Lithuania
Established business 10 bedrooms
Daugirdiskes, Lithuania
20 Number of rooms 10 bath 611 m² Number of floors 3
€ 369,000
Commercialin Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
72 m² 1 Floor
€ 35,000
COMMERCIAL PATALPOSES FOR THE CLASS CENTRE! Commercial destinations are sold in the Kushiad…
Commercialin Geisiskes, Lithuania
Commercial
Geisiskes, Lithuania
1 062 m² 1 Floor
€ 6,000
In the Vilnius district, 1062 sq. M. m. the foundations of the former calf area. DESCRIPTIO…
Commercialin Europa, Lithuania
Commercial
Europa, Lithuania
297 m² 1 Floor
€ 35,000
In the Vilnius district, the European village is sold for production and storage purposes, 2…
Commercialin Sirvintos, Lithuania
Commercial
Sirvintos, Lithuania
34 m² 1 Floor
€ 40,000
In the boasted vicinity of the Sirvint pond, 34 sqm commercial premises with a plot of land …
Commercialin Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
15 m² 1 Floor
€ 17,000
Two adjacent garages with pits for sale Bistryte g. 40, Atakalny, Vilnius. Garages can be tu…
Commercialin Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
41 m² 2 Floor
€ 149,000
For sale 2 k. premises in the new construction project B23 In the New Town ADVANTAGE: - Fun…
Commercialin Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
110 m² 2 Floor
€ 202,000
SELLING ADMINISTRATIVE LAST PATALP IN THE CITY OF THE NORTH, S. HUMAN G. Premises are instal…
Commercialin Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
130 m² 1 Floor
€ 155,000
PRIVACY PRIVACY SLOW !! 130 IN THE CASE OF THE CUSTOMS OF THE OLD, THE ROTEL CREATMENT, IN T…
Commercialin Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
221 m² 4 Floor
€ 1,500
MODERNLY EQUIPMENT IN THE CITY OF THE MATAL IN THE DIRECTIVE OF THE MOURAIN! GENERAL INFORM…
Commercialin Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
122 m² 1 Floor
€ 275,000

