Realting.com
Lithuania
Vilnius County
Vilnius city municipality
Commercial real estate in Vilnius city municipality, Lithuania
Vilnius
New
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
500 m²
1 Floor
€ 99,000
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
55 m²
1 Floor
€ 157,500
We kindly invite you to visit the DAY of THE CARD DURNES and to inspect these premises for s…
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
27 m²
4 Floor
€ 95,000
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
24 m²
4 Floor
€ 88,000
Get involved in the creative environment in an authentic T. Shevchenko g. in the Loft Quarte…
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
49 m²
3 Floor
€ 146,000
Get involved in the creative environment in an authentic T. Shevchenko g. in the Loft Quarte…
Commercial
Pustalaukis, Lithuania
1 045 m²
€ 380,000
31.66 acres of plot with project and construction permit in Vilnius and nearby building 190 …
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
31 m²
4 Floor
€ 109,000
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
80 m²
1 Floor
€ 235,000
Get involved in the creative environment in an authentic T. Shevchenko g. in the Loft Quarte…
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
83 m²
4 Floor
€ 139,900
SELLING PATALP IN THE OLD, A. I GOTH THE GATCHASE! THIS LOCATION IS STOP FOR WANTED TO BE FU…
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
104 m²
1 Floor
€ 517,400
SELDING THE LIGHT AND ERDVATES WITH A CASE WARNING FROM THE LIGHT GATVES The ideal place fo…
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
1 363 m²
1 Floor
€ 380,000
A COMPATIBLE REPORT OF THE COMMERCIAL/UCK WAYS is REFERRED TO. SOME R. THE COMERCIAL / COUN…
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
59 m²
1 Floor
€ 185,000
For sale rented commercial premises at Hospital g. 2, 1st floor. The premises have a massage…
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
59 m²
1 Floor
€ 185,000
For sale rented commercial premises at Hospital g. 2, 1st floor. The premises have a massage…
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
92 m²
1 Floor
€ 275,000
INDICATORY PUTES SURMONATED, VERY UNICAL, 91.92 KV.M PATALPOS WITH A SIGNATED IN THE IN THE …
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
72 m²
1 Floor
€ 35,000
COMMERCIAL PATALPOSES FOR THE CLASS CENTRE! Commercial destinations are sold in the Kushiad…
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
15 m²
1 Floor
€ 17,000
Two adjacent garages with pits for sale Bistryte g. 40, Atakalny, Vilnius. Garages can be tu…
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
41 m²
2 Floor
€ 149,000
For sale 2 k. premises in the new construction project B23 In the New Town ADVANTAGE: - Fun…
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
110 m²
2 Floor
€ 202,000
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
130 m²
1 Floor
€ 155,000
PRIVACY PRIVACY SLOW !! 130 IN THE CASE OF THE CUSTOMS OF THE OLD, THE ROTEL CREATMENT, IN T…
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
221 m²
4 Floor
€ 1,500
MODERNLY EQUIPMENT IN THE CITY OF THE MATAL IN THE DIRECTIVE OF THE MOURAIN! GENERAL INFORM…
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
122 m²
1 Floor
€ 275,000
In the central part of the Vilnius, in a strategic location, next to the beauty center IDZUM…
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
89 m²
2 Floor
€ 170,000
SELLING ADMINISTRATIVE LAST PATALP IN THE CITY OF THE NORTH, S. HUMAN G. Premises are newly …
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
1 104 m²
1 Floor
€ 999,999
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
122 m²
1 Floor
€ 275,000
In the central part of the Vilnius, in a strategic location, next to the beauty center IDZUM…
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
89 m²
1 Floor
€ 142,000
Commercial facilities for your business, Justinish, Riga g. Premises are Riga.g. Planning t…
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
57 m²
1 Floor
€ 112,000
Commercial facilities for your business, Justinish, Riga g. Premises are Riga.g. Planning t…
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
16 m²
1 Floor
€ 22,500
16 KV is SALE. M. PLOT POINT GARROW PROUR G., J. KUBILIA G. ________________________________…
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
308 m²
1 Floor
€ 690,000
SELLING PATALPOS WITH SECTION, ITIN PALANTICIAL ENVESTICIA! It is a great investment to deve…
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
57 m²
€ 112,000
Commercial facilities for your business, Justinish, Riga g. Premises are Riga.g. Planning to…
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
146 m²
€ 233,600
COMMERCIAL CHANGES PATALPOSES FOR YOUR BUSINESS, JUSTINAL, RELATIVE G. Trade facilities fo…
