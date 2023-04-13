Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe

Commercial real estate in Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

9 properties total found
Commercialin Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
Commercial
Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
217 m² 1 Floor
€ 185,000
EXECUTIONAL PATALPES A.KOJELS IN G., NEW FULL! SALE OF THE REMONTED PATALPOS 216.77 sq. M. m…
Commercialin Geisiskes, Lithuania
Commercial
Geisiskes, Lithuania
1 062 m² 1 Floor
€ 6,000
In the Vilnius district, 1062 sq. M. m. the foundations of the former calf area. DESCRIPTIO…
Commercialin Europa, Lithuania
Commercial
Europa, Lithuania
297 m² 1 Floor
€ 35,000
In the Vilnius district, the European village is sold for production and storage purposes, 2…
Commercialin Vaiciuniskes, Lithuania
Commercial
Vaiciuniskes, Lithuania
53 m²
€ 25,000
1/12 parts of the farm building and 1/6 rusisus for sale in the Oven, New g. 24. General in…
Commercialin Suderve, Lithuania
Commercial
Suderve, Lithuania
400 m² 1 Floor
€ 399,000
We sell a working cafe-restaurant "Fresh Dream" in Sudervė, Vilnius r. with a residential ho…
Commercialin Gailiunai, Lithuania
Commercial
Gailiunai, Lithuania
849 m² 1 Floor
€ 460,000
Extensive production warehouse – for sale 849.03 m ² Industrial g., New Vilnius. The premise…
Commercialin Gailiunai, Lithuania
Commercial
Gailiunai, Lithuania
151 m²
€ 125,000
Large administrative destinations of 151.32 square meters for sale at Industry g., New Vilni…
Commercialin Gailiunai, Lithuania
Commercial
Gailiunai, Lithuania
315 m²
€ 200,000
Destination administrative facilities - sandl for sale 315.43 m ² Industrial g., New Vilnius…
Commercialin Meleniai, Lithuania
Commercial
Meleniai, Lithuania
123 m² 1 Floor
€ 40,000
THE BUILDING OF THE DESIGNATION OF ONE HIGH 122.65 KV.M WAREHOUSE IS FOR SALE. BLUE K . • P…

Properties features in Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir