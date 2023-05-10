Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Prienai District Municipality

Commercial real estate in Veiveriu seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
Commercial in Mazosios Zariskes, Lithuania
Commercial
Mazosios Zariskes, Lithuania
Area 359 m²
Floor 1
€ 110,000
