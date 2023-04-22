Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Varenos rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Commercial in Giniunai, Lithuania
Commercial
Giniunai, Lithuania
1 472 m² 1 Floor
€ 599,999
Facilities with equipment and a plot for sale, suitable for the production business of the f…
Commercial in Vilguciai, Lithuania
Commercial
Vilguciai, Lithuania
303 m² 1 Floor
€ 145,000
303 sqm is sold in the carnal district of Gudius. m. production - storage facilities with a …
Established business 10 bedrooms in Merkine, Lithuania
Established business 10 bedrooms
Merkine, Lithuania
20 Number of rooms 10 bath 940 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
ПРОДАЕТСЯ ДОМ НА БЕРЕГУ НЕМУНЫ ДЛЯ СЕЛЬСКОГО ТУРИЗМА! ДОМ НАХОДИТСЯ В НАЦИОНАЛЬНОМ ПАРК…
