Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kaunas District Municipality

Commercial real estate in Uzliedziu seniunija, Lithuania

4 properties total found
Commercialin Giraite, Lithuania
Commercial
Giraite, Lithuania
80 m² 1 Floor
€ 19,999
SELDING THE INSURANCE OF THE INSPECTED TWO SILA TURRENT. Premises are fully framed. Ther…
Commercialin Giraite, Lithuania
Commercial
Giraite, Lithuania
20 m² 1 Floor
€ 4,000
SELLING NEW EQUIPMENT OF THE COMMERCIAL PATAL IN THE TOURT OF SILAIN. ----------------------…
Commercialin Romainiu Kaimele, Lithuania
Commercial
Romainiu Kaimele, Lithuania
100 m² 1 Floor
€ 320,000
INDUSTRIAL INVESTICIAL OBJECT WITH EQUIPMENT PRICE IN THE ROMAINS! _________________________…
Commercialin Giraite, Lithuania
Commercial
Giraite, Lithuania
20 m²
€ 3,999
Premises for sale. Exceptional ability to purchase premises in a good place, constant flow o…

Properties features in Uzliedziu seniunija, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir