Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Taurage County

Commercial real estate in Taurage County, Lithuania

Viesvile
3
Raudone
1
6 properties total found
Commercialin Pupkaimis, Lithuania
Commercial
Pupkaimis, Lithuania
745 m² 1 Floor
€ 14,900
For sale in Pupkaimio k., Jurbarko r. at Red one-story brick 745 sq. M. m. building with a 5…
Commercialin Viesvile, Lithuania
Commercial
Viesvile, Lithuania
2 411 m² 1 Floor
€ 189,000
A building complex, once a house of the Evil Court, is for sale. It is a cultural heritage s…
Commercialin Viesvile, Lithuania
Commercial
Viesvile, Lithuania
1 800 m² 1 Floor
€ 189,000
A building complex, once a house of the Evil Court, is for sale. It is a cultural heritage s…
Commercialin Viesvile, Lithuania
Commercial
Viesvile, Lithuania
4 211 m² 1 Floor
€ 378,000
A building complex, once a house of the Evil Court, is for sale. It is a cultural heritage s…
Commercialin Bardenai, Lithuania
Commercial
Bardenai, Lithuania
166 m² 1 Floor
€ 16,000
BARDINES K., PROPERTIES R. WEEK, SELLING THE COMMERCIAL PATAL GENERAL INFORMATION: - plot o…
Commercialin Griezpelkiai I, Lithuania
Commercial
Griezpelkiai I, Lithuania
906 m² 1 Floor
€ 1,500,000
SURVEILLED SOME TOURISM SODY FOR THE RUNDS I K. WINDING SEN. TOURAGES R. SAV. The homestead…

Properties features in Taurage County, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir